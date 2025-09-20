The post Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing new generic listing standards that could change how crypto ETFs launch. At present, each ETF application takes months of scrutiny, often without approval.  A generic standard would allow issuers to bring new ETFs to market under predefined rules. As a result, approval time may shorten to as …The post Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing new generic listing standards that could change how crypto ETFs launch. At present, each ETF application takes months of scrutiny, often without approval.  A generic standard would allow issuers to bring new ETFs to market under predefined rules. As a result, approval time may shorten to as …

Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 16:04
Union
U$0.013533-3.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185238-0.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04511+1.05%
solana-mutuum-finance

The post Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing new generic listing standards that could change how crypto ETFs launch. At present, each ETF application takes months of scrutiny, often without approval. 

A generic standard would allow issuers to bring new ETFs to market under predefined rules. As a result, approval time may shorten to as little as 75 days, creating predictable pipelines instead of case-by-case decisions. 

This raises the question of which top crypto stands to gain most from the SEC’s new ETF listing guidelines.

Solana Building On Market Momentum

Solana has already been attracting institutional attention because of its low-cost and fast transactions. If generic rules allow a Solana ETF, investor access would become easier. Consequently, more funds could enter Solana, strengthening its position among the top cryptocurrencies. 

However, Solana still carries network stability issues, which might weigh on its long-term ETF appeal. Even so, the likelihood of approval is increasing, and that keeps Solana in the conversation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Attracting Investors

Attention is also turning to new crypto coins that bring distinct models. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized borrowing and lending system with two lending approaches, Peer-to-Contract for stable assets and Peer-to-Peer for speculative tokens. Borrow interest rates are tied to liquidity utilization, encouraging balance between borrowers and depositors. When liquidity is high, interest remains low to spur borrowing. 

buy-mutm-now

When liquidity is scarce, rates rise to attract deposits and accelerate repayments. This structure helps Mutuum maintain capital efficiency across volatile markets.

Phase 6 of the presale is currently underway and selling fast at $0.035, already a 250% increase from the opening phase at $0.01. So far, $16,010,000 has been raised since presale began, and total MUTM holders have reached 16,410. 

The next stage, Phase 7, will open at $0.04, a 14.3% increase from the current level. At launch, the token is set at $0.06, and buyers in this phase could see gains near 420%.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also strengthening trust with safeguards like overcollateralization and liquidation bonuses that protect lenders. Borrow caps and deposit caps prevent risky exposure while maintaining fair liquidity. 

Enhanced Collateral Efficiency further supports correlated assets, allowing higher borrowing limits for stablecoin pairs. These safeguards demonstrate a carefully designed framework that could sustain long-term participation.

Security is another major highlight. The team has finalized its CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 token scan score. Moreover, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, rewarding researchers across four severity levels. 

This commitment shows the protocol is prioritizing resilience before scaling further. In addition, a new dashboard now tracks top 50 holders, rewarding loyalty with bonus tokens. Community trust is also being built through transparency and active engagement.

Adding to momentum, the team has announced a $100,000 giveaway in MUTM tokens. Ten winners will each claim $10,000 by submitting a wallet, completing tasks, and investing a minimum of $50 in the presale. This initiative further energizes the community while expanding investor reach.

Closing The Opportunity Gap

Generic ETF standards are changing how quickly tokens like Solana, XRP, and Chainlink can secure institutional access. Yet, while established coins stand to gain visibility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating its own growth path through presale traction, utility-driven models, and strong security measures. 

These features highlight why MUTM is standing out in today’s crypto market. Investors watching which top crypto stand to gain from the SEC’s new ETF listing guidelines may find that MUTM is positioning itself as one of the best crypto to buy now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months