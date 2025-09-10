While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using…

2025/09/10 22:58

While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using the Goldmine Strategy

Discover the exact method I use to trade Gold during the Asian session before the market gets noisy. This is the same strategy that helped me build a consistent income stream while others are still asleep.

best asian session strategy — the goldmine strategy

The Hidden Profit Window No One Talks About

When most traders set alarms for the London or New York sessions, I’m already done for the day. My charts are closed, profits locked in, and I’m off living life. That’s because I discovered a unique trading edge that thrives during the Asian session — a session most traders ignore.

This is the Goldmine Strategy, and it’s responsible for helping me pull $700, $3,000, even $4000 consistently based on my lot size, before the big banks flood the market.

If you’ve been struggling with volatility, stop hunts, and fakeouts in high-traffic sessions, keep reading. What you’ll find here might flip your entire trading routine.

Why the Asian Session Is the Most Underrated Gold Trading Window

Most forex traders ignore the Asian session. They say it’s too slow. Not enough volume. Nothing happens.

That’s exactly why it works.

During the Tokyo session (Asian open), market structure becomes clear. Gold follows a quiet but predictable rhythm. Without the noise from London and New York, patterns repeat more consistently. Breakouts become real. Liquidity traps are visible. And if you know where to look — profit is almost guaranteed.

I’ve tested this strategy across USDJPY, GBPJPY and the results? Almost mirrored. These JPY pairs behave similarly in this low-volume window, making them ideal backups or dual trades using the same model.

I’ll be releasing a course on how to use this strategy with asian session pairs. It will be a full scale asian session strategy course.

Additional Benefits of the Asian Session:

  • Spreads are tighter for JPY pairs and Gold around Tokyo open
  • Reduced algorithmic stop hunts compared to New York open
  • Clear reaction to previous day’s highs and lows
  • Easier to identify institutional levels and clean structure

The Core of the Goldmine Strategy

This isn’t about indicators or signal apps.

The Goldmine Strategy is about:

  • Recognizing session ranges (Asian/Tokyo consolidation zones)
  • Waiting for clean opportunity when it present itself
  • Using candle body confirmations, not wicks
  • Timing entries with precision — typically 20–45 mins after Tokyo open
  • Riding momentum with low drawdown

This strategy present itself almost every day of the week.

👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy Here

You don’t need 10 confluences. You just need clarity, discipline, and timing.

To apply it properly:

  1. Mark the levels instructed on the guide
  2. Use the required timeframe
  3. Wait for the signal which i revealed in the guide and use the recommended SL and TP.
  4. I always recommend you tight stop loss under the range (20–30 pips on Gold, 10–20 pips on JPY pairs)
  5. Set TP1 at 1:3 RR and trailing TP is required
  6. Most times this profit lingered till LONDON SESSION and you ride the momentum while trailing your TP.

This routine removes emotional trading and guesswork.

Live Trades That Prove It Works

Just last Tuesday, I secured $6,315 profit in 41 minutes on XAU/USD using nothing more than the Goldmine entry model. I’ve documented this and several others inside a video breakdown — full trade history, chart visuals, and my reasoning.

Want to see exactly how I do it? 👉 Click here to get full access

Also smashed a recent trade using this strategy on USDJPY

The Goldmine Strategy — Asian session strategy

Here are more examples:

  • Wednesday: $780 on GBPJPY after Asian session breakout retest
  • Friday: $4,500 on AUDJPY breakout + Fibonacci pullback combo
  • Monday: $2,563 on BTCUSD clean killzone entry post-Tokyo range
BTCUSD STRATEGY

How the Goldmine Strategy Also Works Perfectly on BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

When I first created the Goldmine Strategy, my primary focus was on Gold and major JPY pairs. But after consistent success, I decided to test its effectiveness on BTCUSD, and the results were nothing short of mind-blowing.

Bitcoin is known for its volatility — most traders assume it’s only worth trading during the high-volume sessions of London or New York. But here’s the truth most people overlook: Bitcoin respects structure — even during the quieter Asian session hours. In fact, I’ve found the Goldmine BTCUSD Strategy to be just as effective (and sometimes even more consistent) on BTCUSD than on traditional forex pairs.

Let me explain why.

Why the Goldmine Strategy Works on BTCUSD

Bitcoin doesn’t sleep. It trades 24/7. That makes it a prime candidate for time-based strategies like the Asian session strategy.

When applied to BTCUSD, the Goldmine Strategy uses the same mechanics

Because Bitcoin tends to build up liquidity overnight, it often delivers clean breakouts during the early hours of the Asian session. This creates an ideal environment for executing the strategy with precision.

Consistent Profits Without the Stress

By trading BTCUSD during the Asian session, I avoid the madness of late-night U.S. news dumps, unexpected Fed statements, and weekend volatility. The market is calmer, the movements are cleaner, and thanks to the structure of Bitcoin’s price action, the Goldmine Strategy slots in effortlessly.

In several recent trades, I captured 2% to 4% moves on BTCUSD within just 1 to 2 hours of the Asian session open — and this was without chasing price or guessing tops and bottoms. All trades were based on the Goldmine rules.

This makes the strategy not just a Forex strategy, but one of the best BTCUSD strategies for traders who want a reliable, repeatable system.

👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy Here

Bonus: Trade BTCUSD with the Goldmine Strategy — Included in the Course Pack

Inside the full Goldmine Strategy guide, I’ve added a special BTCUSD module showing exactly how I trade Bitcoin using this method. You’ll also get access to:

  • My Bitcoin trade journal
  • Real chart examples
  • Risk management tweaks for crypto
  • Position sizing tips specific to BTCUSD

Whether you’re new to crypto or looking for a crypto strategy that works, this is your edge.

Consistency comes from trading your time zone edge — not fighting volatility.

Why This Strategy Works on JPY Pairs Too

This strategy is not just for gold. When I tested it on:

  • USDJPY
  • GBPJPY
  • AUDJPY
  • EURJPY

…I found the breakout pattern during Tokyo session is just as powerful. JPY pairs tend to make their primary move during this session — especially when major news isn’t scheduled.

You can mirror the Goldmine Strategy across these charts and potentially double your opportunities each morning.

Bonus Tip: Some traders also stack Gold + one JPY pair using micro-lots — reducing risk while doubling setups.

Why Most Traders Miss This Opportunity

They overcomplicate. They chase indicators. They follow hype.

They also believe the Asian session is “dead.” That’s good for us.

If everyone’s hunting in the same jungle (London/NY), you hunt in the quiet field. And guess what? There’s treasure there.

Why I Recommend Exness for the Goldmine Strategy

If you’re serious about executing the Goldmine Strategy smoothly, you need a broker that offers low spreads during the Asian session, lightning-fast execution, and stable price feeds — and for me, Exness checks every box. I’ve tested this strategy on multiple brokers, and Exness consistently provides the precision and stability needed for Tokyo session trades, especially on Gold and JPY pairs. With ultra-low latency and tight spreads even during low volatility, it’s hands down the best broker to bring this strategy to life.

👉 Open a free Exness account and start trading smarter

What’s Next — And Why You’ll Want to Be Early

No fluff. Just execution — with the entry, exit, trade confirmation and proof.

🔗 Click here to get the guide now — Don’t miss it. This could be the strategy you need to pass that prop firm challenge.

Already read the Goldmine eBook? This video completes it.

the 1% trading journal — the goldmine strategy

This isn’t just another strategy — this is a complete trading system modeled after how the top 1% of traders operate during the Asian session. When you get the Goldmine Strategy course pack, you’ll also receive my personal trading journal and battle-tested trading plan — the exact tools I used to generate over $15,000 in profits. These are the same templates elite traders use to stay consistent, disciplined, and profitable. Now they’re yours to plug in and start winning.

Coming Soon:

  • New trade journal templates for Asian scalpers
  • Strategy tester script on TradingView for Goldmine entries
  • Premium mentorship room for buyers of the book + video combo

Want to Go Even Further?

I’m working on the Goldmine Strategy Version 2 — which dives deeper into multiple pairs, higher timeframes, and session overlays. I also share the special strategy i use in combination and i’ve been able to master this strategy and it time to reveal it to my readers and followers. Follow me here on medium and get the Goldmine Strategy to get valid insight and join the first set of people to get this GEM once it drops.

📖 A new eBook is also coming: Asian Goldmine Strategy, featuring how to trade:

  • USDJPY
  • EURJPY
  • GBPJPY
  • AUDJPY

And how to sync them with Gold for even better compounding.

If you’re tired of inconsistency and chaos during high-volatility sessions… If you want something quiet, repeatable, and profitable before most people have had coffee…

The Goldmine Strategy might be your edge.

👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy Here

and follow me here on Medium — more insights drop soon.

Let your mornings print profits while the world sleeps.

MUST READ::

Mastering the Market Before Sunrise: The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session

Flip $20 to $300: The Trading Blueprint for Hustlers with Small Accounts

While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
