While Solana (SOL) Price Slowly Climbing to $200, This New Memecoin Hidden Gem Can Bring Real Gains in September

Solana’s value is edging higher, drawing attention as it moves closer to a new mark. However, another surprising contender is quietly gaining momentum. This lesser-known memecoin is starting to capture traders’ interest with its potential for bigger profits in September. As eyes stay fixed on established names, fresh opportunities may be hiding in plain sight.

Solana Steadies Near $182 As Bulls Watch $227 Breakout For Next Push

Solana trades in a tight band between $173 and $209 after slipping 4.79% this week and almost 11% in a month. Despite that pullback, the token stays near both 10 day and 100 day simple averages around $182, a sign that neither side controls the trend. The relative strength index hovers just above 50, showing balance. The stochastic reading in the low 60s hints at early upside momentum, yet the negative momentum gauge from last session keeps many traders on wait and see mode.

If buyers clear $227, price could test $263, a climb of about 25% from the upper end of the current band and near 40% from the mid region. Support at $155 and deeper defense at $119 stand as the last barriers against a larger pullback. Keeping price above $182 in coming sessions would preserve the buildup for a break higher as wider altcoin demand expands into the next leg of the cycle.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.005

Next Stage: $0.01

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Conclusion

SOL keeps edging toward $200, showing strength for the 2025 bull run, yet the sports-meme fusion XYZVerse (XYZ) promises outsized upside, eyeing 20,000% with community-driven GameFi-ready momentum ahead.

