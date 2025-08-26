The post While XRP Holds $3, Ozak AI at $0.005 Offers Explosive 200x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP has broken back above $3; it’s one of the most established digital assets in the market. Analysts say it’s reversed from a falling wedge, with more upside to come. But despite the move, XRP’s growth is limited compared to presale tokens. Among those, Ozak AI ($OZ) is an early-stage project with 200x potential and priced at just $0.005.

XRP at $3, But Limited Growth Ahead

Market data showed XRP recently trading in the $2.92–$3.05 range. Resistances are set at around $3.10, whereas the supports will be around $2.90, as analyzed technically. If momentum builds, XRP could edge higher toward $3.30, but many traders note that the asset has already retraced sharply from earlier highs this year.

While XRP’s recovery confirms market resilience, its scope for exponential gains appears modest. That has shifted attention toward Ozak AI, a presale token that is still at the earliest stages of valuation.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI at $0.005 With 200x Potential

Ozak AI is described as a platform delivering predictive data analytics through artificial intelligence integrated with blockchain infrastructure. Its system combines:

Ozak Stream Network (OSN) for low-latency data processing



for low-latency data processing DePIN for secure and distributed data handling



for secure and distributed data handling Ozak Data Vaults for reliable storage



for reliable storage Custom Prediction Agents for user-designed AI models



These tools allow traders, institutions, and businesses to act on real-time insights without needing advanced coding skills. Industry sources note that the project’s utility places it well beyond speculative use cases.

One of the key developments is the Ozak AI x SINT joint venture that combines Ozak AI with the one-click AI upgrade ability offered by SINT. Through autonomous agents, cross-chain bridges, and voice-enabled interfaces, this partnership allows instant execution of Ozak AI’s market signals inside smart systems. Observers see this as an important step in making AI-driven predictions immediately actionable.

Presale Details and Tokenomics

The presale is live in Phase 5 at $0.005 per token, with over 819 million tokens sold and $2.39 million raised. The following price raise is booked to come at $0.012 and the goal price is at $1. Entry requires a minimum contribution of $100, payable in ETH, USDT, or USDC.

Token supply is capped at 10 billion $OZ: 30% for presale, 30% for ecosystem and community, 20% for reserves, 10% for the team and 10% for liquidity and listings. This is to align with adoption, sustainability and long-term development.

At the current price, Ozak AI is one of the biggest risks to reward in the presale market.

Conclusion

XRP at $3 is stability in established coins, but the upside is capped. Ozak AI presale at 0.005 with AI infrastructure, SINT integration and 1 target is a rare opportunity towards exponential growth. For 200x potential, Ozak AI is the one to watch.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI