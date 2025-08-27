Whistleblower Alleges DOGE Compromised All Federal Social Security Numbers: ‘Enormous Vulnerabilities’

Topline The Department of Government Efficiency uploaded a copy of all federal Social Security numbers to a high-risk server in June, according to a complaint by Social Security Administration chief data officer Charles Borges that alleges the move created “enormous vulnerabilities.” Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Facts

The Government Accountability Project whistleblower protection group submitted a report on Borges’ behalf to the federal government’s Office of Special Counsel and congressional committees on Tuesday. Borges said DOGE employees uploaded the database to a server that only DOGE could access that did not have the type of “independent security monitoring” typically required, despite a Social Security Administration assessment that determined the project was “high risk” and could have a “catastrophic impact” if the cloud server were breached. The files, referred to as the Numident database, include records of all Social Security numbers issued by the federal government, including full names, addresses and birth dates, according to the complaint. Borges’ complaint does not say there’s evidence the database was breached. Borges’ complaint adds to the contention surrounding DOGE’s access to Social Security information, which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits seeking to block DOGE from accessing data, though the Supreme Court granted DOGE unlimited access to the data.

What We Don’t Know

Borges’ complaint does not say why DOGE might have wanted access to this particular federal database. Former DOGE head Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have claimed previously, without evidence, that millions of dead people were receiving Social Security payments. A 2024 internal audit found that accidental underpayments and overpayments accounted for less than 1% of the $8.6 trillion in total payments between 2015 and 2022. DOGE also

Key Background

The Supreme Court in June paused a lower court order blocking DOGE from accessing Social Security Administration records and sent the case back to federal appeals court for further review. The lawsuit was initially filed by two labor unions and an advocacy group challenging DOGE’s attempt to access the records. DOGE also pulled from the Social Security Administration to create a database Immigration and Customs enforcement could use to identify and deport undocumented migrants.

Further Reading

Trump Administration DOGE Cuts Will Total 300,000 This Year, Report Says (Forbes)

Musk Says He’ll Be Trump’s ‘Friend And Adviser’ After Leaving White House (Forbes)

Judge Blocks DOGE From Accessing Social Security Data (Forbes)