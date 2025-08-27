Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:47
U
U$0.01174-0.59%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001646-0.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018787-0.35%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07467+0.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.00987+0.71%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21678+3.37%

DOGE allegedly risked the social security data of over 300 million Americans in June, according to Charles Borges, a high-ranking official at the Social Security Administration office. 

The Social Security Administration’s chief data officer has accused the controversial federal agency, DOGE, of putting the personal information of virtually every American at risk by mishandling one of the government’s most sensitive databases.

Whistleblower alleges DOGE put Americans’ Social Security data at risk

In a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Congress, Charles Borges said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uploaded a copy of the Numident file, containing the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses of over 300 million people, to a vulnerable cloud server in June.

Borges stated that there was no evidence that the data had been breached or misused. But he warned that the lack of independent oversight and audit mechanisms left Americans exposed to identity theft and other harms.

“Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital health care and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for reissuing every American a new Social Security number at great cost,” he wrote.

The database, known as the Numident file, contains records of every Social Security number ever issued, over 548 million in total. Experts say it is one of the most valuable repositories of personal information in the federal government.

DOGE ignored internal warnings

Borges’ complaint, supported by dozens of internal emails and memos, details how agency officials raised red flags before the transfer. Earlier this year, a federal judge blocked DOGE’s access to the Numident file, but the Supreme Court reversed that order on June 6.

On June 16, Joe Cunningham, the SSA’s acting chief information security officer, issued a formal risk assessment calling the project “high risk” with potentially “catastrophic impact” if compromised.

He warned that DOGE wanted “uninhibited” control of the server but had not explained how it would secure the data.

Despite the warnings, DOGE-aligned officials approved the transfer within hours.

In a July memo, Aram Moghaddassi, the SSA’s chief information officer and a former executive at Elon Musk’s companies X and Neuralink, wrote that “the business need is higher than the security risk” and said he accepted all risks associated with the project.

Borges, who joined the SSA in January after 22 years in the Navy and senior roles at other federal agencies, said he was excluded from discussions despite his position. When he sought clarification, he alleges that the SSA’s legal office told staff not to respond to his inquiries.

The Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit that represents whistleblowers, filed its disclosure on Tuesday. Andrea Meza, one of Borges’ lawyers, said he “spent weeks pressing for fixes inside the agency” before turning to protected reporting channels.

SSA spokesman Nick Perrine said the agency took whistleblower complaints seriously. He stressed that all personal data is stored in “secure environments” with “robust safeguards,” and that the agency was unaware of any compromise. The White House referred questions back to the SSA.

Privacy advocates and Democratic lawmakers have sounded alarms since the transfer. Representative Richard Neal stated that “all oversight has been lost, all accountability gone.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking details on DOGE’s activities. Congressional Democrats have also demanded investigations, warning that DOGE’s consolidation of sensitive data across multiple agencies could run afoul of the Privacy Act of 1974.

Borges’s complaint also alleges that DOGE bypassed security rules to gain “improper and excessive” access to other SSA databases in March, and may have briefly circumvented a court order temporarily restricting its access.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/doge-whistleblower-social-security-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
Bitcoin
BTC$111,282.35+1.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Share
Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.399+2.70%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003069+4.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01678+6.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 04:00
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1757+13.13%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5233+3.97%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001822-3.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled