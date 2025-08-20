White House considering hosting Zelenskyy, Putin peace talks in Budapest: insider

By: PANews
2025/08/20 08:03
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005017-13.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.674-4.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016912-6.01%

PANews reported on August 20th that Politico reported that a Trump administration official and a person close to the US government revealed that the White House is planning a possible meeting between the heads of state of the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary, as the next step in negotiations to end the protracted war. The US Secret Service is preparing for the summit. The two anonymous sources said that while the Secret Service typically examines multiple locations and the final venue is subject to change, Budapest is becoming the White House's preferred location. Putin told Trump that he preferred Moscow, while French President Emmanuel Macron pushed for Geneva as the ideal venue. Not to be outdone, the Swiss Foreign Minister promised to provide Putin with "immunity" from outstanding war crimes charges if Switzerland, known for its neutrality, is selected for peace talks. However, Hungary would be an awkward choice for Ukraine, as it evokes memories of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the US, UK, and Russia pledged to respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and borders in exchange for its nuclear weapons. But the 2014 attacks proved the agreement meaningless as none of the signatories provided military force to retaliate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
U
U$0.02085+8.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:26
Share
"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Ember, "Rolling Brother" rolled over ETH with $125,000 to $6.99 million. During this period, the position increased to a maximum of $146
Ethereum
ETH$4,112.29-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:22
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Skip to content Home News Crypto News Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-infrastructure-investment/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020063-8.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Fed Vice Chairman for Financial Supervision Supports Fed Staff Holding Small Amounts of Cryptocurrency

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge