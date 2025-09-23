PANews reported on September 23rd that Patrick Witt , executive director of the White House Digital Asset Advisory Council, stated that he expects the Crypto Market Structure Act to be passed by the end of the year. The bill, a consolidation of multiple pieces of legislation, aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, including clarifying the division of responsibilities between the CFTC and the SEC . The core legislation, the CLARITY Act, passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in July , and Senate Republicans also introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act this month. Witt stated that the White House is working with Congress to ensure the bill's swift submission to President Trump for his signature and is actively seeking to attract crypto companies back to the United States.PANews reported on September 23rd that Patrick Witt , executive director of the White House Digital Asset Advisory Council, stated that he expects the Crypto Market Structure Act to be passed by the end of the year. The bill, a consolidation of multiple pieces of legislation, aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, including clarifying the division of responsibilities between the CFTC and the SEC . The core legislation, the CLARITY Act, passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in July , and Senate Republicans also introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act this month. Witt stated that the White House is working with Congress to ensure the bill's swift submission to President Trump for his signature and is actively seeking to attract crypto companies back to the United States.

White House plans to finalize comprehensive cryptocurrency market structure bill by year-end

By: PANews
2025/09/23 13:55
PANews reported on September 23rd that Patrick Witt , executive director of the White House Digital Asset Advisory Council, stated that he expects the Crypto Market Structure Act to be passed by the end of the year. The bill, a consolidation of multiple pieces of legislation, aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, including clarifying the division of responsibilities between the CFTC and the SEC . The core legislation, the CLARITY Act, passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in July , and Senate Republicans also introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act this month. Witt stated that the White House is working with Congress to ensure the bill's swift submission to President Trump for his signature and is actively seeking to attract crypto companies back to the United States.

