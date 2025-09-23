The post White House Pushes for Final Crypto Bill by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is fast-tracking crypto legislation to strengthen US leadership. Stablecoin regulation is being prioritized as a foundation for the global financial system. Plans include establishing a national Bitcoin reserve and clear crypto tax guidelines. The Trump administration is pushing to fast-track a sweeping crypto legislation package, aiming to cement the United States as the world’s hub for digital assets.  Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Patrick Witt, the executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said he expects a final market structure bill to pass before the end of the year. The administration, he stated, is actively working with both the House and the Senate to resolve any roadblocks and get a bill to the president’s desk.  Origin Summit has officially launched in Seoul as part of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, becoming the premier event focused on intellectual property (IP), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-world assets on blockchain. This event has attracted significant attention from the… https://t.co/j1JEfcEqRx pic.twitter.com/5nd2NHq3xH — Anlog.ip (@An03894438) September 23, 2025 Building the U.S. Crypto Framework The White House strategy, detailed in a recent report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, is focused on several key priorities.  These include passing legislation to provide regulatory clarity, establishing a strategic national Bitcoin reserve from seized assets, creating clear tax guidelines, and protecting the rights of software developers. The push involves coordinated action across the SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Commerce Department to create a unified federal approach. Related: Senate Banking Committee Roundtable to Feature Hoskinson on Crypto Legislation Stablecoin regulation is a core piece of this agenda. The administration views U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins as critical infrastructure for the future of the financial system. The “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act,” or GENIUS Act, was already signed… The post White House Pushes for Final Crypto Bill by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is fast-tracking crypto legislation to strengthen US leadership. Stablecoin regulation is being prioritized as a foundation for the global financial system. Plans include establishing a national Bitcoin reserve and clear crypto tax guidelines. The Trump administration is pushing to fast-track a sweeping crypto legislation package, aiming to cement the United States as the world’s hub for digital assets.  Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Patrick Witt, the executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said he expects a final market structure bill to pass before the end of the year. The administration, he stated, is actively working with both the House and the Senate to resolve any roadblocks and get a bill to the president’s desk.  Origin Summit has officially launched in Seoul as part of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, becoming the premier event focused on intellectual property (IP), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-world assets on blockchain. This event has attracted significant attention from the… https://t.co/j1JEfcEqRx pic.twitter.com/5nd2NHq3xH — Anlog.ip (@An03894438) September 23, 2025 Building the U.S. Crypto Framework The White House strategy, detailed in a recent report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, is focused on several key priorities.  These include passing legislation to provide regulatory clarity, establishing a strategic national Bitcoin reserve from seized assets, creating clear tax guidelines, and protecting the rights of software developers. The push involves coordinated action across the SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Commerce Department to create a unified federal approach. Related: Senate Banking Committee Roundtable to Feature Hoskinson on Crypto Legislation Stablecoin regulation is a core piece of this agenda. The administration views U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins as critical infrastructure for the future of the financial system. The “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act,” or GENIUS Act, was already signed…

White House Pushes for Final Crypto Bill by Year-End

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:57
  • The Trump administration is fast-tracking crypto legislation to strengthen US leadership.
  • Stablecoin regulation is being prioritized as a foundation for the global financial system.
  • Plans include establishing a national Bitcoin reserve and clear crypto tax guidelines.

The Trump administration is pushing to fast-track a sweeping crypto legislation package, aiming to cement the United States as the world’s hub for digital assets. 

Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Patrick Witt, the executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said he expects a final market structure bill to pass before the end of the year. The administration, he stated, is actively working with both the House and the Senate to resolve any roadblocks and get a bill to the president’s desk. 

Building the U.S. Crypto Framework

The White House strategy, detailed in a recent report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, is focused on several key priorities. 

These include passing legislation to provide regulatory clarity, establishing a strategic national Bitcoin reserve from seized assets, creating clear tax guidelines, and protecting the rights of software developers. The push involves coordinated action across the SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Commerce Department to create a unified federal approach.

Stablecoin regulation is a core piece of this agenda. The administration views U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins as critical infrastructure for the future of the financial system. The “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act,” or GENIUS Act, was already signed into law by President Trump on July 18, 2025. 

The next step is passing a broader market structure bill, like the CLARITY Act, to define the roles of the SEC and CFTC and bring onshore the crypto businesses that previously moved offshore. 

Forging International Crypto Alliances

Washington is also moving to align its crypto strategy with key international partners. During President Trump’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced the formation of a joint task force. 

Dubbed the “Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future,” the group will work to reduce barriers in capital markets and advance cooperation on digital asset rules.

Composed of regulators and finance officials from both nations, the task force is set to deliver its first recommendations within 180 days. For Britain, this cooperation offers a chance to strengthen its post-Brexit financial services sector, while for the US, it represents a strategic step toward aligning regulatory approaches with key partners, as per a Reuters report.

