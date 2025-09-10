White House Says It Would Support Signature Analysis Of Trump’s Apparent Birthday Note To Epstein

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:55
Topline

The White House would agree to a professional handwriting analysis of the signature on a sexually suggestive birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein that closely matches President Donald Trump’s, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday as the Trump administration continues to deny he signed the letter.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Leavitt said “we would support that” when a reporter asked Tuesday if the administration would agree to a professional handwriting analysis of Trump’s signature and the one on the birthday card to Epstein publicly released Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/09/white-house-says-it-would-support-analysis-of-donald-signature-in-epstein-book-as-trump-denies-its-his/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

