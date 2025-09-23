The post White House Signals Crypto Market Bill Could Pass This Year appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
A White House official said the administration expects a comprehensive crypto market structure bill could become law later this year, with collaboration across the House and Senate. The package would clarify SEC–CFTC jurisdiction, set rules for market integrity and custody, and codify stablecoin oversight, giving clearer pathways for exchanges, brokers, and issuers. Bipartisan momentum and industry outreach are guiding the timeline, with the goal of restoring U.S. leadership, reducing uncertainty for investors, and encouraging responsible innovation under clear federal standards.