White House’s Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:05
Threshold
T$0.016-2.31%
U
U$0.021+0.47%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005218-12.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687-3.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016441-13.70%

Bo Hines, who has recently left the White House and the top crypto position in Donald Trump’s administration, has joined the largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, as strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

Tether’s chief executive officer, Paolo Ardoino, confirmed this in a recent X post.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Tether lures Bo Hines from White House

Ardoino welcomed Bo Hines to the Tether team, stating that the latter had “demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.”

Now, he will continue his career in the private sector. In the White House, he held the position of executive director of the Crypto Council. Now, he has joined Tether as a strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

In today’s blog post, Ardoino wrote that Hines possesses a unique blend of “policy expertise, legal training, and private sector insights.” In the White House, his duties included advancing initiatives to develop innovation in digital assets, the creation of clear guardrails for companies that issue stablecoins and building a bridge between the White House and the blockchain space.

Ardoino also stated that Hines’ appointment is an important step for Tether since it will help to reshape the future of the digital economy.

Source: https://u.today/white-houses-ex-crypto-lead-hired-by-tether-as-strategy-advisor

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds