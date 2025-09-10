White House’s New Cryptocurrency Advisor Discusses Bitcoin (BTC) and Reveals Top Three US Priorities

Patrick Witt, who was appointed as the White House cryptocurrency advisor after Bo Hines resigned, made his first statement.

Accordingly, he first touched on the importance of Bitcoin and said that the US government’s BTC stockpiling ranks first among its top priorities.

According to Coindesk, the White House’s newly appointed cryptocurrency chief, Patrick Witt, identified three key priorities for the United States.

Witt listed them as follows:

  • Stockpiling BTC for the US government,
  • Passing the Senate Digital Asset Market Structure Act (CLARITY)
  • Implementing the GENIUS Act, which includes stablecoin regulations.

In his statement, Witt added that he is working to resolve the legal issues surrounding Bitcoin accumulation and is also looking for creative ways to make additional purchases.

However, Witt did not elaborate on how the government might increase its reserves beyond assets seized in criminal cases.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/white-houses-new-cryptocurrency-advisor-discusses-bitcoin-btc-and-reveals-top-three-us-priorities/

