Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:56
Whitney Houston and Callum Scott debut a slowed duet of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and downloads charts. Special guest Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Getty Images

Whitney Houston can almost always be found on the music charts in a number of Western nations, including the United Kingdom. Typically, she appears with a compilation that features most of her well-known tunes, but this week, the late star debuts on multiple tallies with a new cut – one which reinterprets one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Callum Scott Debut

A new version of Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” appears on two tallies across the Atlantic. The track, which is now a collaboration with singer Callum Scott, opens at No. 75 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and comes in three spaces beneath that on the Official Singles Sales list.

Whitney Houston Adds Another Sales Hit

Houston earns her milestone tenth hit on the Official Singles Sales chart with “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” She’s racked up 17 smashes on the Official Singles Downloads tally throughout her career and in the years following her passing.

Callum Scott Matches Whitney Houston

Scott ties Houston with 17 hits on the Official Singles Downloads chart. He has earned the same number of stays on the encompassing list of bestselling songs throughout the U.K., seven more than his late collaboration partner.

Whitney Houston’s Vocals Drive the New Recording

Scott used Houston’s original vocals from her version of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to turn the upbeat pop tune into a much slower, more mature duet.

The tune arrives well over a decade after Houston’s passing, but it is not the first posthumous track from the singer. Her vocals have been used by several other contemporary stars, especially in the U.K., where she remains a fixture on the charts.

Callum Scott Prepares New Album Avenoir

“I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” serves as the latest single from Scott’s upcoming third album Avenoir. The project is expected to drop in October, and the singer has been pushing tunes from the set for years. He started with “At Your Worst” in the summer of 2023, and “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is the third single of 2025 alone, following “God Knows” and “Die for You.”

Whitney Houston Climbs the Albums Charts

As “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” debuts, Houston also appears on two album rankings in the U.K. I Will Always Love You, a compilation named after another one of her most famous tracks, rises two spaces on the Official Albums Streaming chart, settling at No. 50, right in the middle of the list. It also declines by just one space on the Official Albums roster, ranking of the most consumed projects in the U.K.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/whitney-houston-scores-a-new-chart-hit-with-a-just-released-collaboration/

