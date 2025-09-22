Discover MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and ApeCoin in this exclusive new meme coin comparison. MoonBull whitelist spots are limited - join before it’s too late.Discover MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and ApeCoin in this exclusive new meme coin comparison. MoonBull whitelist spots are limited - join before it’s too late.

Who Can Resist Free Crypto? MoonBull Rolls Out $15K Giveaway as the Top New Meme Coin While Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Rally

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 23:45
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000613+0.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002258-14.79%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012834+3.34%
moonbull757

Ever wondered which new meme coin could be the ticket to the next big crypto bull run? The crypto world has seen countless tokens rise and fall, with Shiba Inu and ApeCoin becoming familiar names. Yet, a fresh contender, MoonBull, is gearing up to make waves with a whitelist that’s filling faster than peanuts at a hippo’s picnic.

Now, MoonBull is positioning itself as the breakout contender. Its whitelist offers early access, bonus token allocations, and secret staking rewards, creating FOMO across the crypto space. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s early run or ApeCoin’s explosive debut, this new meme coin could be the long-awaited second chance.

MoonBull ($MOBU) Whitelist Frenzy: Early Access and Big Gains

MoonBull is making its mark as the new meme coin built on Ethereum, fusing solid DeFi reliability with meme-driven momentum. Its whitelist is already filling at lightning speed, and the urgency is real. Whitelist members secure the lowest entry price, bonus allocations, and access to secret staking rewards. These early supporters also receive private hints about roadmap reveals, giving them a strategic advantage before the public presale even begins.

moonbull315135 3

Unlike many projects where access feels wide open, MoonBull plays it tight with a first-come, first-served model. Every spot is limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Non-whitelisted users can still participate in the presale once it opens, but they’ll be stepping in after early entrants have already grabbed the juiciest benefits. The sense of FOMO is strong, and the spots are filling quicker than peanuts tossed to a bull crowd.

MoonBull’s design highlights exclusivity, rewarding its earliest backers with perks others can only dream about. That combination of scarcity, secrecy, and staking potential positions MoonBull as a standout contender as the new meme coin.

Join the MoonBull $15,000 Crypto Giveaway: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Win Big

To mark its upcoming presale, MoonBull is hosting a $15,000 giveaway where 5 winners will share the prize pool. All payouts will be made in crypto. The deadline to participate is September 26, 2025, at 6 PM UTC, and winners will be announced within 7 days.

Ways to enter and boost your odds:

  • Whitelist your email for 3 bonus entries
  • Follow @MoonBullX on X for 2 extra entries
  • Repost @MoonBullX on X for 3 more entries
  • Join the official @MoonBullCoin Telegram for 2 entries
  • Submit a valid ETH wallet address for 1 entry
  • Follow @moonbull_coin on Instagram for 2 entries

Stacking all these actions can ramp up your chances by 63%, making this giveaway an easy way to score while getting in early on MoonBull’s presale momentum.

Shiba Inu: Legacy of the Meme Coin Titan

Shiba Inu stands tall as one of the most recognized meme coins in the market. Priced today at $0.00001248 with a trading volume topping $221 million, Shiba Inu continues to show the world that meme tokens are more than a passing trend. Market cap currently sits around $7.35 billion, ranking the token at #30 on CoinGecko.

Shiba Inu has a history of massive highs and lows. Its all-time high was $0.00008616, a level it now trades more than 85% below. On the flip side, the token’s current price is over 22 million percent above its all-time low, proving the power of community-driven hype. With a recent 78% jump in trading activity, it’s clear that investors are still chasing opportunities.

While Shiba Inu remains iconic, some investors question whether it’s still the next top meme coin. The energy is there, but the fresh excitement of new entrants like MoonBull makes the arena more competitive than ever.

ApeCoin: A Swing from the Jungle

ApeCoin launched with buzz, connected to the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. Today, the token trades at $0.5808, with a daily trading volume of about $41 million, a sharp 98% increase from just one day ago. Market cap currently sits at $456 million, with a CoinGecko rank of #204.

Its highs and lows have been dramatic. ApeCoin once peaked at $26.70 but now trades nearly 98% lower. On the upside, it’s 60% above its all-time low of $0.3548. Over the past week, ApeCoin has slipped 6%, underperforming against the global market decline of just 1%.

The project’s fully diluted valuation sits around $570 million, accounting for the full supply of 1 billion tokens. That valuation reflects potential but also highlights the steep climb required to reclaim its early glory. ApeCoin continues to attract interest thanks to its NFT and cultural connections, but in the fast-paced meme coin arena, attention often shifts quickly to new challengers.

Comparing it to MoonBull, ApeCoin feels like the old bull in the ring, respected but overshadowed by the hype of what could be the next top meme coin.

moonbull426526

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is shaping up as the new meme coin that could deliver the next big breakout. With its whitelist filling quickly, presale perks, and a $15,000 giveaway, it offers an edge that established tokens like Shiba Inu and ApeCoin currently lack. Shiba Inu’s massive market cap and ApeCoin’s NFT-driven identity still hold weight, but fresh projects like MoonBull are rewriting the playbook.

For anyone chasing the next top meme coin, the opportunity to join MoonBull’s whitelist represents a rare first-mover advantage. Early access means lower prices, bonus allocations, and insider rewards before the public even gets a look. The momentum is building fast, and hesitation could mean missing out on the bull run of 2025. Secure your whitelist spot today and step into the arena before this rocket takes off.

moonbul

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

Frequently Asked Questions About New Meme Coin

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

MoonBull’s whitelist presale is gaining massive attention due to its early access benefits, staking rewards, and secret drops, making it one of the hottest picks for 2025.

What’s the next big meme coin?

Analysts highlight MoonBull as a major contender because of its whitelist-driven hype.

How to pick a good meme coin?

Look for active communities, early access opportunities like whitelists, and tokens with real utility beyond just internet jokes.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes. Meme coins evolve with community culture, and projects like MoonBull, that can attract billions in market cap when momentum builds.

Which meme coin has the highest potential?

MoonBull stands out with its Ethereum foundation, whitelist urgency, and exclusive staking rewards, positioning it as a top candidate for explosive growth.

Glossary Of Key Terms

  • Ethereum: A blockchain platform supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications
  • Market Capitalization: Total value of a cryptocurrency calculated by multiplying price by circulating supply
  • Liquidity: Ease of buying or selling an asset without affecting its price
  • DeFi: Decentralized finance, allowing financial transactions without central institutions
  • Whitelist: A list of approved participants given exclusive access to special crypto opportunities
  • Token Allocation: Distribution of coins to investors or community members
  • Community Engagement: Level of active participation from a coin’s supporter base
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011428-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00381-26.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-10.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.96%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000708-8.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08419-4.52%
XRP
XRP$2.8618-3.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees