As interest grows around emerging Layer 1 blockchains, questions naturally arise about leadership, governance, and origin stories. One name tied closely to these discussions is Antony Turner, the founder of BlockDAG (BDAG). With a background spanning fintech operations and blockchain fund management, Turner has helped shape the project’s early direction and institutional partnerships.

However, in an industry where protocol governance often shifts from individuals to communities, understanding who founded a network, and how much control they retain, is more complex than it seems.

This article explores Turner’s credentials, BlockDAG’s ownership model, and the balance between executive leadership and decentralized governance.

Antony Turner: Founder and CEO of BlockDAG

Antony Turner is a seasoned blockchain executive with a track record of launching and scaling ventures in the crypto and fintech sectors. Before founding BlockDAG, Turner served as Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain Capital, a listed company focused on digital asset investments. He was also the founder of SwissOne Capital, one of the first equally weighted crypto index funds based in Switzerland.

Turner’s background is grounded in both operational execution and strategic planning. At Spirit Blockchain, he led corporate development and institutional partnerships, while at SwissOne, he drove the vision for regulated, diversified crypto exposure through index-based products. These roles offered Turner insight into both the financial structuring and technological infrastructure required to build scalable blockchain platforms.

At BlockDAG, Turner continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer, where he oversees product development, strategic alliances, and ecosystem governance initiatives. His professional profiles, including on LinkedIn, confirm his leadership across these roles and reinforce his long-standing presence in blockchain innovation.

Founder vs. Owner vs. Protocol Governance

In blockchain terminology, “ownership” can refer to multiple entities and roles:

Founder/Executive : The individual or individuals who initially launched the project or legal entity.



: The individual or individuals who initially launched the project or legal entity. Legal Ownership : The entity or trust that holds the business structure or intellectual property.



: The entity or trust that holds the business structure or intellectual property. Protocol Ownership: Often distributed through tokenized governance, where decisions are made by a community of holders.



In the case of BlockDAG, Antony Turner is the founder and current executive leader, but ownership of the network protocol is decentralized through its coin distribution and governance model. BlockDAG has stated that its long-term goal is to enable decentralized decision-making via community consensus and token-weighted voting, aligning with standard governance practices in Web3 projects.

This structure is meant to provide transparency and reduce centralized control over time, although executive leadership remains critical during early-stage growth and technical deployment.

Public Records and Sources

The information about Antony Turner’s founding role is corroborated through multiple sources:

The official BlockDAG website (blockdag.network) lists Turner as CEO and Founder.



(blockdag.network) lists Turner as CEO and Founder. His LinkedIn profile details his prior roles at Spirit Blockchain and SwissOne Capital.



details his prior roles at Spirit Blockchain and SwissOne Capital. Industry coverage from CoinTelegraph and CryptoDaily has referenced Turner’s leadership in articles about BlockDAG’s funding rounds and roadmap progress.



These references provide a verifiable account of Turner’s professional background and his association with the founding of BlockDAG.

Presale Overview and Governance Plans

As of Batch 31, BlockDAG’s presale has surpassed $430 million in fundraising. With over 27 billion coins sold, and a special Batch 31 entry price of $0.0015 remains available, fueling global participation.

In parallel, BlockDAG’s whitepaper and official communication channels indicate a plan to expand on-chain governance. Once mainnet launches, voting rights tied to BDAG coin holdings are expected to influence protocol upgrades, treasury allocation, and development priorities. This governance model further differentiates executive leadership from community-based ownership.

Looking Ahead

The founder of BlockDAG is Antony Turner, a crypto executive with prior experience at Spirit Blockchain and SwissOne Capital. His role as CEO is supported by public records and industry coverage, offering clear visibility into his leadership of the project. However, “ownership” in the context of BlockDAG extends beyond its founder, encompassing decentralized protocol control through coin governance.

This hybrid model allows BlockDAG to operate under clear leadership in its early phases, while laying the groundwork for community-driven decision-making in the future. With a presale exceeding $430 million, more than 27 billion coins sold, and a clear roadmap toward decentralization, understanding both the “who” and the “how” of BlockDAG’s foundation is essential for anyone exploring the project.

