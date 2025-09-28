The post Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. House of Guinness Season 1 © 2024 Netflix, Inc. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe’s most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who’s in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he’s gone, “the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness,” per Netflix. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show’s characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin’s four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series. “Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time,” Knight told Netflix’s Tudum. “They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I’ve tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible.” Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix Here’s a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more. Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Ben Blackall/Netflix Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness.… The post Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. House of Guinness Season 1 © 2024 Netflix, Inc. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe’s most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who’s in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he’s gone, “the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness,” per Netflix. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show’s characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin’s four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series. “Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time,” Knight told Netflix’s Tudum. “They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I’ve tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible.” Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix Here’s a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more. Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Ben Blackall/Netflix Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness.…

Who’s In The ‘House Of Guinness’ Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:34
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007765-10.65%
Treehouse
TREE$0.2685-0.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011219-27.93%
1
1$0.007869-18.03%
RealLink
REAL$0.06731+4.64%

House of Guinness Season 1

© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe’s most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who’s in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he’s gone, “the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness,” per Netflix.

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri

The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show’s characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin’s four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series.

“Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time,” Knight told Netflix’s Tudum. “They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I’ve tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible.”

Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more.

Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness

Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness. Eton-educated, Arthur spent most of his twenties in London and harbors aristocratic pretensions. He is more poised and confident than his younger brother Edward.

“We find Arthur not feeling all that emotional on the day of his father’s funeral,” Boyle revealed to Tudum. “His siblings are crying and really emotional. But he’s masking his anxiety, his anger, and his emotions. It’s what he always does. He’s a complicated guy.”

Known for: Masters of the Air, Manhunt, Derry Girls, Say Nothing

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Edward Guinness? Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge plays the youngest sibling in the Guinness family. Based on Edward Guinness, the third son of Sir Benjamin, he spent his teens learning the family trade and believes he should lead the brewery empire. However, he’s not as naturally charismatic with the upper-class as his older brother, Arthur.

“Edward, he is very principled,” Partridge told Tudum. “I like that he really knows what he thinks. He’s assertive and he can be strong when he needs to be.”

Known for: Enola Holmes film series, Disclaimer, The Lost Girls

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Anne Plunket? Emily Fairn portrays Anne Plunket, the eldest of the Guinness siblings. She was forced to marry a minor aristocrat, and she finds herself unhappy in her marriage, craving a greater purpose within the family and in the business. Her character draws inspiration from the real-life Anne Guinness.

“She’s the only girl [in the family], which is tricky because in the 1800s, women had very little power,” Fairn said to Tudum. “She begins to grow despite her circumstances. There is so much she is battling against, and she’s trying her best to be strong and powerful despite all of this.”

Known for: The Responder, Saturday Night, Black Mirror

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness

Netflix

Who is Benjamin Guinness? Benjamin Guinness, played by Fionn O’Shea, is the overlooked middle brother in the family. Amidst his struggles with gambling and substance abuse, deep down, he’s always had a sweet, romantic side. He’s also inspired by Benjamin Guinness, Sir Arthur’s second son.

“When we first meet Ben, he’s battling a lot of demons,” O’Shea explained to Tudum. “He has never really been given a chance to be someone within the family. He feels like a ghost in his own home — ignored, overlooked.”

Known for: Normal People, Dance First, Lilies Not For Me

James Norton as Sean Rafferty

James Norton as Sean Rafferty

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Sean Rafferty? James Norton stars as Sean Rafferty, the foreman of the Guinness factory. A ruthless leader with undeniable charisma, Rafferty will do whatever is necessary to protect the family and their business. He was Edward’s mentor, but now tensions exist between him and the siblings in the wake of their father’s death.

“Rafferty’s religion is now his work. There is really only one God in his life — and it’s himself,” Norton told Tudum about his character. “He runs the show. He’s the fixer, the caretaker, the man who keeps everything on the road — the heart and soul of the brewery. Sean keeps order, but if he needs to dip into disorder to make things run, he will.”

Known for: Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love, Rogue Agent, Things Heard & Seen

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Niamh McCormack? Niamh McCormack plays Ellen Cochrane, the sister of Patrick Cochrane. She’s more intelligent and level-headed than her brother. She’s also a devout Irish Republican who despises the English and the Protestant cause.

“She’s strong, fierce, passionate — and, as a woman in 1800s Ireland, she didn’t have much of anything, especially in terms of political power or respect,” McCormack told the streamer. “But she does a lot with what she has, and her influence makes a big impact.”

Known for: Everything Now, The Witcher, The Magic Flute

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Jack Gleeson? In House of Guinness, Jack Gleeson portrays Byron Hedges, a family cousin who works closely with Edward in Season 2. Born to a wealthy mother and a Catholic rebel father, Byron was used to playing both sides. He’s sent to New York to help create relationships for the family business. There, he’s confronted by anti-Irish Catholic firefighters.

Byron is “someone with a foot in both camps. He uses that to make himself valuable,” says Gleeson. “When the audition came in, I read the scene, and Byron just felt like a really lively character. You could tell he was a really well-rounded guy.”

Known for: Game of Thrones, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Sex Education, The Sandman

Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness

Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Aunt Agnes Guinness? Dervla Kirwan portrays Aunt Agnes Guinness, based on the Guinness siblings’ actual aunt. Following her brother’s death, she becomes instrumental in guiding the family through both business matters and personal challenges.

“As a Victorian woman, her raison d’être is to protect the family’s reputation. Which, given the children she’s essentially inherited, is a very difficult job,” Kirwan told Tudum.

Known for: True Detective: Night Country, Smother, The Stranger

Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane

Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane

Dan Ollerhead/Netflix

Who is Patrick Cochrane? Seamus O’Hara plays Patrick Cochrane, Ellen’s fiery brother and leader of the Fenians, a revolutionary nationalist group operating throughout Ireland, America, and Britain. Devoted to Irish independence, he wants more than ever to bring down the Guinness family. But despite his volatile nature, he’ll always have a soft spot for his sister.

“Patrick is interested in disrupting the status quo. He wants to bring down the Guinness family and the ascendancy,” O’Hara said.

Known for: Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye

Michael Colgan as Reverend Henry Gratton

Michael Colgan as Reverend Henry Gratton

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Reverend Henry Gratton? Michael Colgan’s Reverend Henry Gratton is a missionary preacher who is a loyal servant to the Guinness clan. He has his own personal relationships with each of the siblings, including Arther, whose pretentious attitudes align with his views on this world.

“Potter is very old school,” McElhatton noted to Tudum. “He served their father, raised the children. He’s everywhere and knows where the bodies are buried.”

Known for: Say Nothing, The Regime, Marcella

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Lady Olivia Hedges? Danielle Galligan portrays Lady Olivia Hedges, also inspired by the 19th-century aristocrat of the same name. Though she comes from an impoverished aristocratic family, she is adamant about maintaining her sophisticated and lavish lifestyle.

“Lady Olivia … she’s a dream role. She’s so multifaceted and goes on such a journey throughout the story,” Galligan said to Tudum. “She’s vivacious, ambitious, hedonistic, very forward in her thinking — and in her conduct. She’s obviously a woman in a man’s world, but she tries to use the constraints of her station to her advantage. She bends the rules to make the most out of a bad lot.”

Known for: Shadow and Bone, Obituary, Lakelands

Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness

Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Adelaide Guinness? Ann Skelly plays Adelaide Guinness, a witty and independent cousin of the Guinness family, inspired by the real-life aristocrat. Though uninterested in the men of her era, she cannot escape the pressures of marriage, and her family wants her to be with Edward.

“I loved finding the relationship with Anne, who is brilliant,” Partridge told Tudum. “She’s got a real quirkiness about her that I think comes out through the character.”

Known for: The Nevers, The Sandman

David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion

David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion

Netflix

Who is Bonnie Champion? David Wilmot plays Bonnie Champion, the calculating racketeer who controls Guinness barrel distribution. He’s also entangled in Dublin’s underground world, including sex work, gambling and drugs. Bonnie has no issue with selling secrets for the right price.

Known for: Station Eleven, Bodkin, The Wonder, Rebellion

Hilda Fay as Sultan

Hilda Fay as Sultan

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Hilda Fay? Hilda Fay portrays Sultan, a mysterious healer from the Irish countryside who crosses paths with Anne Guinness.

Known for: The Woman in the Wall, Spilt Milk, Float Like a Butterfly

House Of Guinness is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/27/whos-in-the-house-of-guinness-cast-the-guinness-family-tree-explained/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain