Who’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The Islanders

Love Island Games Season 2 Cast
Get ready, Islanders! It’s almost time to jet off to Fiji for the second season of the popular Love Island spinoff. Wondering who’s in the Love Island Games Season 2 cast? Read on to meet the returning Islanders from around the world vying for another chance at love.
Ariana Madix is returning as host for Season 2, with Iain Stirling also continuing as narrator. The spinoff brings together fan-favorite Islanders from Love Island franchises worldwide — including the U.K., U.S., France, Malta, Belgium, and the Netherlands — as they return to paradise to find their special someone.
Like the main series, Love Island Games is filmed in Fiji and broadcasts on Peacock in (almost) real time. Islanders will compete in team and couple challenges while navigating eliminations, recouplings and bombshell arrivals. Fans can vote on the official Love Island USA app for their favorite couples and have a say in which contestants stay in the villa and which ones get eliminated.
Several Islanders from the most recent season of Love Island USA will appear in Love Island Games, including Season 7 bombshells Andreina Santos, Charlie Georgiou and Casa Amor’s Christopher Seeley. Love Island: Beyond The Villa star Kendall Washington will also join the competition after his relationship with Season 6 contestant Nicole Jacky ended following his leaked video scandal.
Meet The Love Island Games Season 2 Contestants
On Sept. 9, Peacock announced the Islanders competing in the second season of Love Island Games. Below is the first round of contestants entering the villa. (Don’t worry — bombshells will be introduced as the series gets underway.)
Andrea Carmona
Andrea on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 6
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, FL
Instagram handle: @andreacarmonaa
Andreina Santos
Andreina on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 7
Age: 24
Hometown: Jersey City, NJ
Instagram handle: @andreinasntos
Charlie Georgiou
Charlie on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 7
Age: 27
Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom
Instagram handle: @charliegeorgio
Christopher Seeley
Chris on Love Island Games Season 2.
From: Love Island USA Season 7
Age: 27
Hometown: Fresno, California
Instagram handle: @chrisseeley_4
Garbi Denteh
Garbi on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4
Age: 22
Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium
Instagram handle: @Garbi.d
Isaiah Campbell
Isaiah on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 4
Age: 24
Hometown: Delray, Florida
Instagram handle: @zayycamp
Josh Goldstein
Josh on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 3
Age: 28
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Instagram handle: @josh.goldy
Kay Kay Gray
Kay Kay on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 5
Age: 26
Hometown: Palestine, Texas
Instagram handle: @kaykalore
Kendall Washington
Kendall on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island USA Season 6, Beyond the Villa Season 1
Age:
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram handle: @kendallwashington
Lucinda Strafford
Lucinda on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island AUS Season 5
Age: 24
Hometown: Brighton, England
Instagram handle: @lucindastrafford
Mert Okatan
Mert on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2 and 3
Age: 25
Instagram handle: @mertokatannn
Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr
Nicola on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island Malta Season 1
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul’s Bay, Malta
Instagram handle: @nicolarachelwarr
Solène Favreau
Solène on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island France Season 2
Age: 26
Hometown: Cannes, France
Instagram handle: @solene22flmrz
Tyrique Hyde
Tyrique on Love Island Games Season 2
From: Love Island UK Season 10
Age: 26
Hometown: Essex, England
Instagram handle: @tyriquehyde
Love Island Games Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Peacock. New episodes will drop every day during the premiere week, and then, after that, episodes will be released on Thursdays through Tuesdays.
Learn more about the Islanders in streamer’s teaser video, below.
