Who’s Performing At The 2025 MTV VMAs? Here’s The Full Lineup Of Artists

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:46
T
T$0.01583+0.44%
BELLS
BELLS$0.17+2.40%
STREAM
STREAM$0.05168+0.68%
PHOTO
PHOTO$1.3978+6.95%
MOBILE
MOBILE$0.0003084-0.32%
HERE
HERE$0.00021-4.10%
MTV
MTV$0.0004785+2.63%

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards takes place tonight at New York’s UBS Arena, bringing together the industry’s biggest stars to celebrate the year’s best music and videos. Read on to see the full lineup of artists slated to take the stage.

Grammy-winning rapper LL Cool J is returning to host the MTV VMAs after first co-hosting in 2022. This year, the ceremony will air live on CBS for the first time, as well as simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+.

ForbesHow To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For FreeBy Monica Mercuri

Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year, Best Album for Mayhem, and Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography for her Abracadabra music video. Her Die With a Smile duet partner, Bruno Mars, follows closely with 11 nominations. Other top artists include Kendrick Lamar, with 10 nods, ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, with eight each, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, with seven nominations each.

Three music icons will also be honored for their achievements and perform their chart-topping hits. Mariah Carey will receive the Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin will be presented with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively.

Who’s Performing At The 2025 MTV VMAs?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Superstars Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Tate McRae, J Balvin, Alex Warren and more are slated to perform at the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Mariah Carey, the 2025 Video Vanguard Award honoree, will perform a medley of her hits. The program will also feature performances by Busta Rhymes, recipient of the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin, who will be honored with the Latin Icon Award.

Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry will join forces with Yungblud and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt to honor heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died of a heart attack on July 22 at age 76. Billboard reports they will perform several of the Prince of Darkness’s greatest hits.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Getty Images

First-time VMA performers include Conan Gray, who will sing his single “Vodka Cranberry” from his new album Wishbone. British songwriter Alex Warren is making his VMAs debut following the release of his debut album, You’ll Be Alright Kid. Breakout singer Sombr will also perform, having earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative.

The official MTV VMAs pre-show, starting at 7 p.m. ET on MTV, will feature a special performance by girl group KATSEYE, who will sing their latest singles “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”

Check out the full list of 2025 MTV VMA performers:

  • Alex Warren
  • Bailey Zimmerman feat. the Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)
  • Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • J Balvin featuring DJ Snake
  • Jelly Roll
  • KATSEYE (Pre-Show)
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)
  • Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)
  • Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)
  • Post Malone
  • Tate McRae
  • Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)
  • Nuno Bettencourt (Ozzy Osbourne tribute)
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • sombr
  • Steven Tyler & Joe Perry (Ozzy Osbourne tribute)
  • YUNGBLUD (Ozzy Osbourne tribute)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/07/whos-performing-at-the-2025-mtv-vmas-heres-the-full-lineup-of-artists/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
WAVES
WAVES$1.1103+0.61%
FUN
FUN$0.009355-1.41%
LIBERTY
LIBERTY$0.08694+13.52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ADA
ADA$0.8258+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
T
T$0.01584+0.50%
REAL
REAL$0.06073+1.70%
SHIB
SHIB$0.00001235+0.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?