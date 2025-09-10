Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Setup Everyone’s Missing 🎯

2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year

Right now, everyone’s terrified of missing the 2025 top. But I think they’re looking at this all wrong.

What if the real opportunity window opens in 2026?

Most investors are stuck in old patterns. They expect Bitcoin to follow its four-year cycle perfectly. Top comes, everyone sells, cycle repeats.

But something feels different this time.

Why Traditional Cycle Timing Might Be Wrong

I keep hearing the same argument everywhere. “Bitcoin’s four-year cycle remains undefeated.” “The tops ’ coming in a month or two.”

Here’s what I’m seeing instead:

Sentiment isn’t euphoric yet. Metrics aren’t overheated. Google searches remain flat. Mainstream media shows little interest.