Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn’t ‘Hopium’ If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 21:08
Threshold
T$0.01596+1.07%
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.09%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009745-7.23%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+1.47%
XRP
XRP$2.8869+2.97%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002753+4.08%

XRP’s price outlook is in focus as the US Securities and Exchange Commission lines up decisions on multiple spot ETF applications in late October 2025. Analysts say the outcome of that cluster could decide whether billions of dollars in institutional funds flow into the token before year-end.

Filings Point To October Decision

Reports show that six issuers have active S-1 filings or amendments waiting for review. The list includes Bitwise, WisdomTree, 21Shares, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton.

The timing of these filings, following the SEC’s dismissal of its case against Ripple, has raised expectations that issuers are preparing for a launch window tied to October’s calendar.

Demand Shock Could Stress Supply

Industry insiders project that more than $5 billion could enter through spot ETFs in the first month alone. Estimates run as high as $10–18 billion by the end of 2025 if approvals are granted and appetite is strong.

XRP’s effective supply is limited, with about 35 billion tokens still locked in escrow and much of the circulating amount held by exchanges and large investors. This thin float means a sudden demand wave could trigger sharp price swings.

Analyst Upbeat About A $50 Target

Veteran Bitcoin investor Pumpius has tied these supply and demand pressures to a bold forecast. He believes that if ETFs launch in the fourth quarter and inflows reach $10–18 billion, XRP could climb to $50 by December 2025 — and it is not “hopium“.

From today’s price of $2.80, that would be a 1,680% rise, lifting market capitalization from $168 billion to about $3 trillion.

Pumpius says the setup mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum before their ETF approvals, pointing to the recent launch of XRP futures on CME and Coinbase Derivatives as proof that institutional infrastructure is already in place.

Skepticism Over The Timeline

Many market participants have pushed back against the forecast, arguing that the timeline is too short for XRP to grow that much.

Critics on social platforms point out the difficulty of scaling from a $168 billion market to $3 trillion in just over a year. Some also question whether early ETF inflows will meet the higher-end projections cited by Pumpius.

What Approval Would Mean

Should the SEC approve the filings in October, ETFs could channel regulated exposure for pensions, wealth managers, RIAs, and corporate treasuries.

That would test XRP’s liquidity, potentially forcing larger holders to adjust positions as new demand arrives. If the applications are denied, expectations for a breakout rally would likely be pushed further out.

For now, XRP continues to trade at $2.84. With the SEC’s October cluster approaching, traders are weighing whether the path to $50 is a realistic outcome or just a bold scenario tied to one investor’s high-stakes call.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/why-50-xrp-by-december-2025-isnt-hopium-if-etfs-get-greenlight-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
WHY
WHY$0.000000031+17.20%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9189-2.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088-11.91%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.08136+40.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+1.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05477+0.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00561+3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Polls show Trump's approval rating at 43%, with only 39% approving of his handling of inflation.