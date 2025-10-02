ExchangeDEX+
Artificial intelligence has moved quickly into daily life. What started with chatbots and trading bots will soon evolve into something bigger: AI "agents" that can make decisions, act on our behalf, and even handle money. It's likely that the number of AI agents will eventually dwarf the number of humans on Earth. These AI agents […]

Why AI Agents Will Rely on Crypto Wallets for the Future of Finance

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 15:48
Artificial intelligence has moved quickly into daily life. What started with chatbots and trading bots will soon evolve into something bigger: AI “agents” that can make decisions, act on our behalf, and even handle money.

It’s likely that the number of AI agents will eventually dwarf the number of humans on Earth. These AI agents will need to exchange value with each other for services and payments. They will use crypto because it’s borderless, instant and permissionless.

John D’Agostino, a senior executive at Coinbase, recently explained why these agents will never be able to rely on traditional finance. It’s too slow, it is constrained by borders and third party permissions. Some countries have sanctions placed on them whereas crypto bypasses all of this.

Traditional Finance Cannot Keep Up

AI agents are built to process information at a speed humans cannot match. They can make thousands of calculations, assess data in real time, and respond instantly.

The problem is that the financial system they would need to use was designed in a very different era. Bank wires can take hours, sometimes days. Sometimes transactions are blocked or limits are placed on the amount that can be sent. Not to mention the fees that are taken for providing this service.

D’Agostino compared this to streaming a movie on dial-up internet. The technology just does not fit the need. AI will not wait around for outdated systems to catch up. It requires technology that moves as quickly as it does.

Why Blockchain Fits the Role

This is where blockchain comes in. Blockchains are global, permissionless, and built for speed. They provide a trusted ledger that no single party controls. Transactions clear quickly, without permission or extra layers of bureaucracy. For an AI agent, that is critical.

D’Agostino described AI as scalable intelligence and blockchain as scalable trust. Put together, they create a foundation where machines can act, verify, and settle value instantly. One provides the decision-making ability. The other provides the infrastructure to execute those decisions. It doesn’t need any human involvement at this level.

Crypto Wallets Over Banks and Exchanges

There is an important detail that often gets overlooked. AI agents are not going to open bank accounts or sign forms at a bank. To interact with blockchain, they need wallets. A wallet gives direct access to send and receive crypto in seconds. It works across borders, it never closes, and it does not depend on third party approval.

Wallets also solve the safety issue. Using an exchange means relying on a third party that could freeze accounts or even get hacked. History has shown those risks are real. With a wallet, the holder stays in control. That matters for both humans and machines.

What It Means for Everyday Users

The rise of AI agents in finance is not only a story about institutions. It is a signal to regular users as well. If machines need wallets to send and receive crypto, people should be paying attention to the same tools. A good wallet is safer than keeping crypto on an exchange and it prepares you for the changes that are coming.

It’s likely that you’ll be able to link a safe AI agent to your wallet but that is still in the future.

AI and blockchain are on a collision course that will reshape how value moves online. Wallets sit at the center of that future. By using one now, you do more than protect your assets. You set yourself up for a world where finance is faster, smarter, and increasingly powered by AI.

Which is The Most Secure Crypto Wallet to Use Now?

As AI and blockchain redefine the next generation of digital finance, forward-thinking investors are embracing the shift through cutting-edge wallets that offer a powerful safeguard against exchange vulnerabilities without sacrificing convenience, privacy, and functionality. 

Among them is Best Wallet, a self-custodial, feature-packed tool that has been on the good books of leading publications, including the New York Post. The Web3 wallet empowers users with true ownership of their assets, while seamlessly integrating Fireblocks for enhanced accessibility and protection. 

And unlike centralized exchanges that require full KYC compliance, Best Wallet allows users to buy, store, and stake their assets without submitting any personal information, easily making it one of the best anonymous crypto wallets around. 

Another major selling point is that it is a feature-driven wallet, catering to hundreds of thousands of users looking to safely maximize all the opportunities embedded in the fast-paced crypto market. 

Its DEX-like facility offers a way for users to not only store crypto assets, but also buy, swap, and trade them for fiat or other forms of cryptos. But what distinguishes it from a traditional DEX is its multichain functionality. Its roadmap envisions integration with 60 blockchains, a feat too complex to be achieved at once. Therefore, the plan is being executed step by step through regular updates, ensuring consistent progress. 

Currently, the wallet has added support for 6 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Base, Solana, and Polygon, allowing users to explore tokens and staking opportunities on these networks without creating additional wallets. 

The wallet also has an “Upcoming Tokens” tool, appealing to investors looking to capture the maximum returns from the upcoming bull run through early-stage cryptocurrencies. The tool curates the most promising pre-launch tokens on the market and provides all relevant information regarding them. Users can buy these coins in just a few clicks without leaving the app.

All of this, and more explains why the wallet is being recognized as one of the best, with crypto thought leaders like ClayBro praising its standout features. 

Visit Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
