Why AI Presales Are Becoming the Smart Money Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 15:51
The AI presales are taking some serious traction among intelligent investors. The historic increase of Bitcoin that has reached $116K with an increase of 113 percent in 2024 is a standard. The move to Lyno AI with its token presale at 0.05 though is a pointer to where smart money is heading next.

The presale of Lyno AI is evidence of increased trust in the power of AI in trading. The project is moving rapidly, as 461,214 tokens sold and 23,060 were raised. The subsequent token price phase goes up to $0.055 and a final target of $0.10 where early buyers are welcome to purchase its shares before the prices soar.

Bitcoin has been a leader, yet a new opportunity is presented by the best gas analytics by Lyno AI on Polygon. Its cross-chain arbitrage which is driven by AI enables users to exploit blockchain inefficiencies without the volatility of Bitcoin. This technology is a step further than traditional HODLing because it allows almost zero-capital wins in multiple chains.

The Surge Behind Lyno AI’s Presale

Lyno AI is better than other competitors like BlockDAG that registered the amount of 405 million in financing. AI token presales have the current market cap boom of 27 billion, and Lyno is poised to grow by 1200 percent, which could see its value rise to 0.60. This makes Lyno the next-order arbitrage platform with an audited and community-managed smart contract ecosystem, as certified by Cyberscope .

Why Lyno AI Is the Game Changer

Lyno provides institutional quality arbitrage technology to retail investors. It is multi-layered in terms of security and has very high execution times. Community governance gives a guarantee to the token holders to shape upgrades in the future. The AI algorithms of the platform are tracking more than 15 blockchains instantly, searching in terms of arbitrage opportunities and controlling the risks automatically. It has cross-chain support over Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and more than 13 other networks.

Secure Your Position Before the Surge

Investors are encouraged to do so when Lyno AI is in the Early Bird stage presale at $0.05 per token. The second step increases to $0.055 hence first-mover buyers are going to gain the biggest advantage. Moreover, those who buy more than $100 worth before the sale will have an opportunity to enter a Lyno AI giveaway with a possibility of winning 10,000 tokens out of 100,000 tokens given to 10 of the most fortunate investors.

Lyno AI is audit-led, community-oriented and has a scaled infrastructure to keep pace with the rising AI presale activity. This is an opportunity not to be missed because prices will soar. Investors are strongly advised to rush and buy tokens before it is too late so that they can get a share in what smart money thinks will be the future of arbitrage.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/from-bitcoin-to-lyno-ai-why-ai-presales-are-becoming-the-smart-money-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
