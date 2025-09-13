Why Analysts Are Paying Attention to Digitap ($TAP), XRP, and XLM

Ripple, a cross-border payments network, and Stellar, another blockchain-based payment system, recently reached multi-year highs, influenced by changes in the U.S. regulatory environment under Donald Trump’s administration. Although their core technologies have remained consistent, newer projects are emerging to address certain limitations. Global remittances are projected to reach nearly $5.5 trillion by 2030, driven primarily by migrant remittances and global trade. However, challenges in traditional finance continue to hinder mass financial inclusion.

Digitap positions itself as a platform aiming to simplify global remittances by connecting traditional finance with crypto, with the goal of enabling more efficient and cost-effective payments. Digital payments, according to research findings, are expected to surge from over $142 billion by the end of this year to as high as $578 billion by 2033, representing an impressive 19.16% CAGR. This growth trend has drawn the attention of analysts monitoring projects in the remittance and digital payments sector. As such, they are closely monitoring high-quality projects like Digitap that bridge fiat and crypto, reduce fees, and serve billions of underserved and unbanked users, particularly in developing economies.

Overview of Digitap: A Multi-Service Financial Platform

Digitap emphasizes user research to align its services with client needs as the financial sector shifts from cash to digital transactions. As both crypto and traditional finance shift from cash to cashless transactions, Digitap developed a secure FinTech app, built by top-tier developers worldwide. The app is designed with strong security measures and is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The platform combines traditional banking functions with cryptocurrency features, providing users with a unified interface for managing multiple financial activities. The platform supports various traditional and crypto operations. For instance, users can deposit, withdraw, and spend cash in multiple currencies without needing multiple apps or accounts. It features a multi-currency IBAN system during onboarding, linked to offshore bank accounts for enhanced privacy. Clients can also spend using virtual or physical cards, with the option to pay using top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This approach effectively addresses challenges faced by international SMEs and freelancers. Digitap offers offshore accounts and lower transaction fees, which may provide alternatives to traditional bank accounts for unbanked and underserved populations.

SMEs can also mitigate currency volatility, even when using crypto. Digitap offers stable settlement options, allowing users to pay with crypto at the point of sale. An auto-conversion feature from crypto to fiat protects businesses from volatility. Additionally, when paying with cash, an automated smart FX feature enables currency swapping at optimal rates without hidden spreads, all while ensuring compliance with KYC and AML regulations.

Why Analysts Are Observing $TAP, $XRP, and $XLM

At the core of Digitap is $TAP, an ERC-20 utility token, and at the heart of the Digitap ecosystem, which seeks to disrupt global payments and blur the line between fiat and crypto. $TAP is currently priced at $0.01250, and some analysts have speculated on its potential growth in 2025.



$TAP holders can stake for rewards, participate in governance, gain priority access to new features, and enjoy exclusive perks, including discounts. Some analysts suggest that if Digitap captures a portion of the projected $913 billion remittance market by 2025, $TAP could increase in prominence within the sector.

