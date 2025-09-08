Why are crypto VCs betting on prediction markets now?

By: PANews
2025/09/08 17:00
Threshold
T$0.01613+1.44%
Union
U$0.01002-5.47%
Xai
XAI$0.04787+2.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004787+5.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09895-1.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068-2.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698-25.94%

Source: the block

Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher

Prediction markets are having a moment. The Clearing Company, founded by former Polymarket and Kalshi members, just closed a $15 million seed round—an impressive sum for a first-time round. Kalshi, valued at $2 billion after a $185 million round led by Paradigm in June, has been aggressively expanding, from hiring crypto chief John Wang to partnering with Robinhood on a football market. Polymarket is reportedly raising over $200 million at a $1 billion valuation, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund; it has raised over $100 million to date.

dollars, including an undisclosed $50 million round earlier this year, and returned to the U.S. with the acquisition of derivatives exchange QCEX for $112 million.

Meanwhile, Crypto.com and Underdog are launching sports prediction markets in 16 US states; Coinbase is reportedly exploring its own prediction platform; X has appointed Polymarket as its official prediction partner; and xAI is integrating Grok into Kalshi. Taken together, these recent developments suggest that prediction markets have moved from the margins into the spotlight.

The data also tells the story. According to The Block Pro's funding dashboard, 2025 was the strongest year yet for the prediction market, with 11 deals raising over $216 million. This surge follows $80 million in 2024 and nearly $60 million in 2021, while earlier years saw only sporadic activity.

Prediction market platforms are attracting more venture capital this year because old assumptions are being shattered. After the US election last November, trading volume didn't subside, but instead shifted to sports, economic, and cultural events. "This continued interest has given many VCs renewed confidence in investing in this market," said Michael Hua (aka Mikey0x), a partner at 1kx. Hoolie Tejwani, head of Coinbase Ventures, went further, calling prediction markets a "killer on-chain use case" that has demonstrated lasting product-market fit.

Regulatory breakthroughs have also solidified this momentum. In May 2025, the CFTC withdrew its appeal in the Kalshi case, effectively locking in a federal court ruling allowing election contracts—a turn Kyle Samani, managing partner at Multicoin Capital (a Kalshi investor), said propelled prediction markets into mainstream consciousness. Just last week, the CFTC approved Polymarket's return to the US through its acquisition of QCEX and issued a no-action letter regarding recordkeeping for event contracts—a move Brandon Potts, partner at Framework Ventures, described as evidence that regulators are now willing to engage constructively.

Behind all of this is years of infrastructure development. “Prediction markets will need more than a decade of infrastructure improvements before they really see an inflection point in usage,” said Alexander Pack, co-founder and managing partner at Hack VC, citing everything from smart contracts and secure oracles to stablecoins and regulatory support.

Overall, a combination of enduring demand, cultural visibility, regulatory clarity, and mature infrastructure makes prediction markets more investable today.

Advantages of Polymarket and Kalshi

If “why now” explains the surge in funding, the harder question is: why are only Polymarket and Kalshi breaking out? Most competitors — from on-chain experiments to niche platforms — remain on the fringes.

Liquidity could be a decisive factor. Samani calls it a chicken and egg problem, unsolvable without patience and capital. Kalshi spent half a decade building liquidity before conditions improved, creating a significant moat. Hua notes that Polymarket can offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash incentives each month to encourage liquidity—which they did during election month. Hua adds that Kalshi also benefits from its affiliated market-making team, which helps further enhance trading volume across various contracts.

Marketing and mindshare also give both platforms staying power. Dragonfly General Partner Rob Hadick says Polymarket has become synonymous with the concept of prediction markets, serving as a go-to source for journalists, politicians, and business leaders, and securing a high-profile recent partnership with X. Kalshi, on the other hand, focuses on institutional credibility, partnering with companies like Robinhood to build a reputation as a regulated financial platform. "Other prediction markets have so far been either too early or too niche to find sufficient product-market fit, nor have they been large enough to support more than two scalable players," says Hadick.

Persistence is equally important. Pack noted that both platforms persisted despite regulatory pressure and sluggish trading. This first-mover advantage, combined with survival, ultimately translated into a dominant position, giving both platforms brand power, liquidity, and distribution capabilities that competitors currently lack.

The Promise of Prediction Markets

The next phase is likely to be one of concentration at the top and diffusion at the edges. Hadick compares its structure to that of an exchange: a few players dominate, but smaller, niche, or regional competitors also survive. He believes the upside potential is enormous, limited only by people's appetite for betting on the outcome. Samani, on the other hand, believes this category can rival the stock market because it allows people to trade directly on events. He says, "There's no reason this space can't be bigger than the stock market."

Institutional adoption could accelerate this path. Colton Conley, a partner at Arrington Capital, expects hedge funds and other institutions to use prediction markets as direct hedging tools, deepening liquidity and improving accuracy. Prithvir Jhaveri, co-founder and CEO of FactCheck, which aims to create a prediction market version of Hyperliquid, predicts that fantasy sports platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings will eventually join the fray—a move he believes could generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue for the industry.

Product design will also be crucial. Tejwani stated that Coinbase Ventures has made several investments in this area, and that the biggest breakthroughs will come from user-generated marketplaces, on-chain liquidity, and trust-minimized adjudication. Pack warned that despite advances in infrastructure, prediction markets still only account for a small portion of crypto trading, and that the broader vision, from corporate decision-making to futarchy (governance by prediction markets), remains a distant prospect. Futarchy, coined by economist Robin Hanson, is a form of government in which elected officials define measures of national well-being and use prediction markets to predict which policies will best improve those measures.

Risks and Challenges

Momentum won't eliminate obstacles. Liquidity remains fragile, especially for smaller platforms; adjudication/settlement is also a structural weakness—many events are not entirely objective and rely on oracles or arbitrators, which can be contentious. Hadick warned that this design could create incentive misalignments or other issues. However, he suggested that over time, market makers will become more familiar with prediction markets, as has happened in the sports betting sector.

Reputation is also at risk. One unnamed investor noted that bad actors could create markets around socially harmful outcomes like war or terrorism, potentially triggering public backlash and regulatory crackdowns. Hua also mentioned integrity issues, including toxic traffic and insider trading, which can discourage market makers and worsen user experience, especially on crypto-native platforms that don't require KYC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
Union
U$0.0109-7.31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0968+7.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 21:10
Share
Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Wall Street’s appetite for companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets is cooling, and investors are starting to show it, according to the New York Digital Investment Group. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Greg Cipolaro, the firm’s global head of research, said the disparity between share prices and net asset value (NAV) for major buyers is narrowing even as Bitcoin reached highs earlier this year. He pointed to several forces pushing those premiums down, from looming supply unlocks to increased share issuance. Premiums On The Slide Investor worry over future token unlocks is weighing on prices. Cipolaro listed other drivers: shifting corporate aims among digital-asset treasuries, fresh share sales, investor profit-taking, and a lack of clear differences between companies that simply hold Bitcoin. Companies often used as proxies for Bitcoin gains — names like Metaplanet and Strategy — have seen that gap compress. In plain terms, stocks that once traded at a healthy premium to the coins they own are now much closer to their NAVs. Buying Activity Slows Sharply Reports have disclosed that the combined holdings of publicly disclosed Bitcoin-buying companies peaked at 840,000 BTC this year. Strategy accounts for a third of that total, or about 637,000 BTC, while the rest is spread across 30 other entities. Data shows a clear slowdown in purchase size. Strategy’s average buy in August fell to 1,200 BTC from a 2025 peak of 14,000 BTC. Other companies bought 86% less than their March 2025 high of 2,400 BTC per transaction. Monthly growth has cooled too: Strategy’s monthly increase slid to 5% last month from 40% at the end of 2024, and other firms went from 160% in March to 7% in August. Share Prices And Fundraising Values Are Coming Under Pressure A number of treasury companies are trading at or below the prices of recent fundraises. That gap creates risk. If newly issued shares begin trading freely and owners decide to cash out, a wave of selling could follow. Cipolaro warned a rough patch may be ahead and advised companies to consider measures that support their share price. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn’t ‘Hopium’ If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst Stocks May Face A Bumpy Ride One straightforward move suggested was stock buybacks. According to Cipolaro, crypto focused companies should set aside some capital raised to buy back shares if needed. That approach can lift prices by shrinking the number of outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has not been immune to swings. Based on CoinMarketCap quotes, BTC was trading around $111,550, down about 7% from a mid-August peak above $124,000. The price move tightens the margin for error for treasury firms: their fortunes are linked to the coin, but their stock prices can move independently and sometimes more harshly. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Threshold
T$0.01616+1.57%
holoride
RIDE$0.001006+2.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,952.3+0.68%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/08 18:30
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Australia's Digital Transformation Surges $18.5 Billion

Nobody Is Holding Predictive Systems Accountable