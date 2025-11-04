ExchangeDEX+
Why Are Crypto Whales Rotating from Solana (SOL) to the Digitap ($TAP) Presale?

By: CoinPedia
2025/11/04 21:06
crypto-whales

A noticeable shift in large-scale investor behaviour has been seen this week. Whales who once held significant positions in Solana (SOL) are moving the capital into Digitap ($TAP). While Solana has long been viewed as a leading blockchain platform, mounting headwinds are prompting deep-pocket investors to look for the best crypto to buy now in alternative pools.

For many of these whales, the appeal lies in TAP’s current presale structure and its promise of borderless finance. Unlike speculative projects still far from launch, Digitap presents a clear plan: a unified banking-crypto ecosystem offering fiat, crypto, cards, and wallets all under one app. This makes it arguably one of the most attractive altcoins to buy in Q4 2025.

Solana’s Trouble Signals Why Whales Are Moving Money

Solana’s ecosystem is known to provide ultra-fast transactions. However, recent weeks’ activity shows that daily transactions on the network have reportedly dropped nearly 50%. Despite price rallies, this suggests the growth is not backed by healthy usage.

solan-price-network-activity

Inflows into Solana have fallen to a six-month low, while the crypto has struggled to maintain a key price level above $200. Institutional moves have further rattled confidence: major players such as jump Crypto offloaded over $200 million worth of SOL in favour of Bitcoin, signalling a shift away from Solana’s growth narrative.

When a project’s network activity weakens yet price remains buoyant, it raises a red flag for large investors who prefer fundamentals. The sense is that Solana may be trading on momentum rather than meaningful expansion. Hence, many investors are moving toward Digitap for a more promising early-stage opportunity.

What Makes Digitap’s Presale Attractive for Big Capital

Against this backdrop, the crypto presale of Digitap is catching attention. With its presale pricing still accessible, supporters are calling it the crypto to buy now before mass-listing events occur.

The presale’s structure offers early-bird incentives and tokenomics designed for long-term holders. In a market where many altcoins to buy are little more than ideas, Digitap stands out for having a functioning roadmap. Whales see an opportunity in buying at the current price of $0.0268 before the next round price increases to $0.0297. The presale has already raised more than $1.3 million so far.

The Digitap Card transforms how money moves by letting users spend crypto or fiat instantly anywhere Visa is accepted. Linked with Apple Pay and Google Pay, it offers both physical and virtual options and instant global payments. It is the ultimate borderless finance card for modern users. This makes it one of the strongest contenders for the best crypto to buy now.

digitap-bonus

Comparing Solana’s Legacy with Digitap’s New Frontier

Solana has earned its place in crypto history thanks to high throughput and developer interest. But with its challenges like network halts, reduced user growth, and stalling volumes, the legacy seems to be colliding with rising expectations.

On the other hand, Digitap positions itself as a fresh entry in the financial-crypto space. It is not relying purely on network speed but on practical utility: multi-currency accounts, virtual cards, instant global transfers, and privacy-centric onboarding.  For investors looking for the best crypto to buy now, early access via presale means potential upside. 

The Bigger Picture: Moving Toward the Next Financial-Crypto Frontier

The movement of capital into Digitap’s presale is not simply about switching projects. It reflects a broader mindset change among crypto whales. They are shifting from chains whose hype may exceed fundamentals to protocols offering clear value and early access. If Digitap executes well, it could become the best crypto presale of 2025.

All the payments done via the Digitap app happen in real-time with only 1% remittance fees, while banks charge 6.4% average fees. There are cashback rewards on every transaction and a staking yield of 124% APR for those who stake the tokens for 5 years. With its live app, multi-chain wallet, and no-KYC feature, Digitap stands out as an all-in-one ecosystem redefining how people control their money.

Digitap’s presale stands out because it combines early-stage access with a practical narrative and traction. It ticks the boxes for many whales searching for the next big move.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

