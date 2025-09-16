Why Bitcoin Treasury Firms Are Facing Stock Declines

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:03
Next Technology Holding’s stock, NXTT, saw small losses after the firm announced its plans to raise $500 million to acquire additional Bitcoin (BTC) and for other corporate purposes.

It’s not the only Bitcoin treasury firm under pressure. KindlyMD’s NAKA stock dropped more than 55% after the CEO cautioned investors about an expected increase in ‘share price volatility.’

Next Tech Holding Plans $500 Million Offering, Shares Fall 

In a Form S-3 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm disclosed plans to sell up to $500 million in common stock through one or more offerings. It noted that the funds raised would be allocated to general corporate activities, including acquiring Bitcoin.

The decision aligns with a broader trend of corporations increasing their exposure to digital assets, with Bitcoin remaining the most prominent choice. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, Next Technology Holding itself is already among the top 20 corporate holders of BTC, with 5,833 coins valued at $673.96 million.

Nonetheless, the announcement did not instill investor confidence. Yahoo Finance data showed that the NXTT stock fell 4.79% to $0.14.

NXTT Stock Performance. Source: Yahoo Finance

KindlyMD Stock Crashes 55% After PIPE Shares Hit Market

Meanwhile, the setback for Next Technology is not isolated. KindlyMD, the Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm, which merged with Nakamoto Holdings to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, saw even bigger losses. 

NAKA plunged over 55%, with the stock’s closing price at $1.24. In pre-market trading, the stock saw a modest boost of around 4%, which wasn’t enough to reverse the losses. 

The decline is part of a broader downtrend. The stock has dipped nearly 73% in the past five days, with a monthly drop of 90.9%.

NAKA Stock Performance. Source: Yahoo Finance

But what caused the latest drop? In a shareholder letter released Monday, KindlyMD’s CEO, David Bailey, explained that increased volatility was expected as a new batch of shares entered the market.

Still, the CEO emphasized it as a chance to strengthen the company’s foundation with shareholders who share its long-term vision. He encouraged short-term traders to step aside, noting that the coming weeks and months will be pivotal in uniting committed backers. 

According to him, the company is well-prepared to advance its strategy and emerge from this period with greater alignment and conviction among investors. 

While Bailey’s comments project confidence, the stock’s sharp swings highlight ongoing concerns about stock performance tied to cryptocurrencies — a sector that is inherently volatile. This drop has also attracted substantial criticism from Peter Schiff, a renowned economist and known BTC critic.

These developments highlight challenges for firms pivoting to Bitcoin treasuries. While proponents argue for long-term value accrual, recent stock declines suggest market skepticism toward rapid expansions and associated risks.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/nxtt-naka-stocks-bitcoin-treasury-losses/

Source: https://beincrypto.com/nxtt-naka-stocks-bitcoin-treasury-losses/
