Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:31
Bitcoin
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:30

Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome.

Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts.

Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence

Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to.

Why Krüger Isn’t Worried

Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto.

Looking Beyond Charts

What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever.

The Takeaway

To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes.

