Why Brazil’s Nubank Wants Stablecoins on Credit Cards and What It Means for Crypto Use

TLDR:

Nubank will test credit card payments with dollar-pegged stablecoins, linking crypto directly to banking services.

Campos Neto says tokenized deposits could be used to back credit, transforming how banks lend in the future.

Stablecoin use is accelerating in emerging markets due to local currency risk and demand for price stability.

Regulatory delays could slow adoption, but Nubank’s trial may push the conversation forward in Brazil.

Brazil’s biggest digital bank is pushing crypto one step closer to daily life. Nubank is preparing to test stablecoin payments through its credit cards. The move would allow users to spend dollar-pegged tokens directly.

Campos Neto, the bank’s vice-chairman and former central bank chief, confirmed the plan during a recent event. The test could reshape how digital assets interact with traditional banking in Brazil.

Nubank Targets Stablecoin Use on Credit Cards

According to a report, Campos Neto said Nubank will begin testing integrations that let customers pay with dollar-backed stablecoins using credit cards. Speaking at Meridian 2025, he explained that blockchain will play a central role in linking crypto assets with banking services.

He noted that most stablecoin holders in emerging markets buy tokens to protect savings, not for daily spending. But Nubank sees a shift coming. Campos Neto argued that tokenized deposits could eventually become collateral for issuing credit.

The initiative aligns with Brazil’s broader push to bring crypto and tokenized assets into regulated financial infrastructure. Campos Neto stressed that banks must adapt quickly to handle these new forms of value and avoid losing relevance in credit markets.

Crypto Price Stability Drives Demand for Dollar-Backed Tokens

Stablecoins are growing faster in emerging economies, according to Campos Neto. He pointed to local currency volatility and limited access to U.S. dollars as key reasons. For many users, holding a dollar-pegged asset is cheaper and safer than traditional hedging.

Campos Neto added that U.S.-backed stablecoins also increase demand for Treasury securities, creating a link between crypto and global markets. He warned, however, that slow regulatory progress could hold back adoption.

Nubank’s test could become a major case study for integrating crypto into daily payments. If successful, it may open the door for other banks in Latin America to follow.

