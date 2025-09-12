Why BullZilla Leads 2025’s Top Meme Coin Presales to Buy Now as ApeCoin and Mog Coin Trail Close

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 08:15
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000964-0,10%
The Arena
ARENA$0,007572+0,19%
MOG Coin
MOG$0,0000009537+4,72%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002774+9,64%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00622-2,66%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002859-7,92%

The meme coin arena is heating up again, with three names leading the charge, BullZilla, ApeCoin, and Mog Coin. Each represents a different path for investors hungry for outsized gains: a record-breaking presale, a blue-chip NFT-linked token, and a high-risk micro-cap play. Together they showcase the full spectrum of opportunity in today’s crypto market.

Right now, the buzz centers on the BullZilla presale, which has already surpassed major funding milestones while ApeCoin continues to build on its NFT pedigree and Mog Coin rides a wave of speculative excitement. Below, we take a deeper look at each project in turn, highlighting key numbers, investor sentiment, and what to watch in the months ahead.

BullZilla: A Presale Rocketing Through Early Stages

Bull Zilla has captured investor attention with a presale that is moving at breakneck speed. In just weeks it has raised over $350,000, attracting 1,200+ token holders and selling more than 23.4 billion $BZIL tokens. The current Stage 2C price of $0.00004575 is set to rise to $0.00005241 in Stage 2D, a 14.5 percent jump with a final listing price planned at $0.00527. Those who joined at the earliest stages are already sitting on a paper ROI of over 11,400 percent, while Stage 2B participants show possible returns of nearly 700 percent.

A key driver of this momentum is BullZilla’s structured, time-sensitive rollout. Each stage changes every 48 hours or upon reaching $100,000 in new commitments, whichever comes first. This rolling mechanism keeps buyers engaged and creates constant upward pressure on the token price. The result is a presale environment where timing is critical and FOMO is real.

From a fundamentals perspective, BullZilla ($BZIL) aggressive marketing, community engagement, and meme-driven branding mirror the early days of other legendary meme coins. A $1,000 investment today would secure roughly 21.85 million tokens, positioning early adopters for potentially explosive upside when the token lists publicly. For many investors looking for the top meme coin presale to buy now, BullZilla stands as the most urgent and lucrative opportunity on the board.

BullZilla Presale Information

MetricDetails
Current Stage2c (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie)
Phase3
Current Price$0.00004575
Presale TallyOver $350,000 Raised
Token HoldersOver 1200
Tokens Sold23.4 Billion
Current ROI11422.20% from Stage 2C to the listing price of $0.00527
ROI for Early Joiners695.65% until Stage 2c
$1,000 Investment21.857 Million $BZIL Tokens
Upcoming Price Surge14.55 increase in Stage 2D (to $0.00005241)

How to Buy BullZilla

Investors can participate in the presale using Ethereum (ETH) through a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask. Connect to the official presale site, select the amount of ETH to swap, and secure tokens at the current stage price. Acting early ensures maximum potential gains, as each stage advances quickly and prices increase.

ApeCoin: Blue-Chip Meme Token With NFT Power

ApeCoin (APE) remains one of the most recognized meme-adjacent tokens in the market, anchored by the powerhouse Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem. Currently trading around $1.58 with a 24-hour volume topping $150 million, ApeCoin offers deep liquidity and strong community support, two factors that continue to attract both retail and institutional investors.

Beyond simple trading, ApeCoin benefits from its governance model and ongoing integration with BAYC’s expanding metaverse projects. DAO votes on staking rewards, NFT collaborations, and new game developments provide regular catalysts for price movement. Analysts point to the possibility of renewed NFT market enthusiasm as a key driver for ApeCoin’s next leg up.

Investors who prefer a steadier risk profile often see ApeCoin as a “blue-chip” meme coin: less volatile than micro-caps yet still capable of significant upside if BAYC launches a major platform update or draws mainstream partnerships. While it lacks the white-hot presale action of BullZilla, ApeCoin remains a core holding for those seeking best crypto to buy today status with long-term cultural relevance.

Mog Coin: Speculative Firecracker With Viral Ambitions

Mog Coin occupies the opposite end of the spectrum, appealing to traders hunting explosive, short-term gains. Priced near $0.00000028 and moving more than $8 million in daily volume, Mog is a pure meme-driven gamble where social sentiment can spark double-digit moves in hours. Its ultra-low market cap leaves room for enormous percentage swings, both up and down.

Community activity on X and Telegram remains the lifeblood of Mog’s momentum. Coordinated marketing pushes and influencer shoutouts have helped the token maintain visibility despite its small size. New exchange listings or viral social media moments could ignite sudden surges, but the same volatility can work in reverse if attention fades.

For investors with a high risk tolerance, Mog Coin offers the thrill of catching the next unexpected meme breakout. While it lacks the structured growth plan of BullZilla or the established ecosystem of ApeCoin, its potential for rapid percentage gains keeps it on the radar of aggressive traders looking for top meme coin presale to buy now style upside even though it trades in open markets rather than a formal presale.

Conclusion

The current meme-coin landscape offers something for every type of crypto investor. BullZilla commands the spotlight with its lightning-fast presale, already past $350,000 raised and climbing toward a planned listing price of $0.00527, creating a potential 11,400% ROI for the earliest participants. ApeCoin provides blue-chip stability through the Bored Ape ecosystem and steady daily volumes around $150 million, appealing to those who value a mix of culture and liquidity. Mog Coin, meanwhile, thrives on pure speculation, delivering the kind of minute-to-minute volatility that can multiply gains or losses overnight.

For investors deciding where to deploy fresh capital, the strategies are clear. Those seeking structured growth and an early entry opportunity may prioritize the BullZilla presale before the next price increase stage. Traders who prefer established projects with long-term utility might lean toward ApeCoin, while thrill-seekers can chase quick upside with Mog Coin. No matter the approach, these three coins collectively represent the top meme coin presale to buy now style opportunities shaping the next wave of crypto excitement heading into 2025.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

What is the current BullZilla presale stage and price?

BullZilla is in Stage 2C, priced at $0.00004575. Over $350,000 has been raised, with the next stage scheduled to increase the price to $0.00005241.

How do I buy BullZilla tokens?

Connect a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask to the official BullZilla presale page, fund it with ETH or USDT, and swap directly for $BZIL tokens before the next price hike.

What makes ApeCoin stand out?

ApeCoin powers the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem and enjoys strong brand recognition plus high daily trading volumes, adding credibility in a volatile market.

Why is Mog Coin popular with meme-coin traders?

Mog Coin thrives on quick momentum, appealing to short-term speculators looking for fast percentage swings.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Why BullZilla Leads 2025’s Top Meme Coin Presales to Buy Now as ApeCoin and Mog Coin Trail Close appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on September 12th, Galaxy Digital has just purchased another 706,790 SOL tokens , worth approximately $160 million. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital has accumulated purchases of 2,159,182 SOL tokens , totaling $486 million.
Solana
SOL$232,81+4,17%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 08:56
Share
A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $8,000,000 USDC into HyperLiquid two hours ago, purchasing 79,257 HYPE tokens for $4,500,000 and 466.68 million PUMP tokens for $2,700,000. Currently, the whale still has $800,000 worth of HYPE outstanding orders.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,77+2,17%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995-0,01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,006185+6,18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 08:55
Share
Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Yu Jin, 5.355 million UNI (approximately $ 52.9 million) was transferred to an address suspected to belong to the Anchorage institutional platform, of which 200,000 UNI (approximately $ 1.97 million) had been transferred to a centralized exchange nine hours prior. These UNI were primarily purchased through Anchorage Digital in 2023 at an average price of $ 4.95 , resulting in a profit of approximately $ 27.5 million.
UNISWAP
UNI$10,077+2,40%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 09:32
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Outlook: What Traders Expect by the End of 2025