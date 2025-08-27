Why Buy Real Estate? Bitcoin Mining Delivers 70% Better Returns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:20
Threshold
T$0.01629+3.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05771+1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,273.85+1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018214+2.56%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3867+3.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002814+3.03%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin mining requires less expertise, lower maintenance, and generates ~70% higher returns.
  • Real estate generates a passive income, but you need ~$1-2 million to generate ~$100K per year.
  • Simply Mining explains why Bitcoin mining is a superior investment to real estate in today’s digital economy.

The typical playbook for generating passive income is to invest in real estate. The story is familiar: buy a house, rent it out, sit back, and let the cash flow in. But that story is incomplete. It leaves out the part where the roof leaks, the boiler bursts, and the tenant gets behind on the rent. Relax, according to Simply Mining, there is a better way: Bitcoin mining can help you avoid these headaches and generate returns around 70% higher.

Bitcoin Mining: Breaking Down the Numbers

Simply Mining is a Bitcoin mining company based in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and it brings the comparison of real estate and Bitcoin mining investing into sharp focus in a recent post.

The biggest question most investors have is, “How much capital is needed to generate $100,000 in annual passive income?” For real estate, it means tying up as much as $1–2 million in property, and factoring in a host of ongoing costs.

For Bitcoin mining using a professionally managed institutional-grade setup, the investment needed for that level of cash flow is under $350,000 (under current market conditions). Simply Mining breaks down a hypothetical $350,000 investment in both asset classes.

Real Estate

  • $350,000 property purchase
  • $2,500/month rental income ($30,000/year)
  • ~$7,000 annual maintenance costs
  • Net annual income: $23,000 (6.5% yield)

This doesn’t even include property taxes, insurance, or major maintenance.

Bitcoin Mining

  • $350,000 buys 32 S21+ hydro miners ($11,000/each)
  • Mined: ~0.185 BTC/month (current conditions)
  • Electricity/maintenance: $10,915/month ($130,980/year at $0.08/kWh)
  • Net annual income: $113,000 (32% yield)

Even accounting for machine depreciation of 33% per year, Bitcoin mining still outshines property. Over three years, after 70% equipment value decay, the setup still nets approximately $185,000.

Real-World Volatility and Depreciation

Of course, critics argue that real estate appreciates over time, while Bitcoin mining equipment becomes worthless, and they have a valid point; except that the pace of Bitcoin’s adoption and price gains more than offsets hardware decline.

Over the past 10 years, Bitcoin has averaged around 60% annual growth, compared to single-digit returns for real estate. Even in the last five years, Bitcoin is up around 875%, while real estate peaked at around 50%.

Moreover, Bitcoin mining payouts rise as the BTC price increases. In Simply Mining’s hypothetical scenario, mining profits could increase from $113,000 in year one to $176,000 by year three (assuming continued BTC appreciation and rising mining difficulty).

And while the dollar price of homes in many markets is stagnant or in decline, the reality is even grimmer when measured against Bitcoin. A house that might have incre

hased by 20-50% in fiat terms over the past five years actually lost massive value when denominated in BTC: in some markets, to the tune of a 90% drop in Bitcoin terms over a decade.

Generational preferences are also shifting fast. Surveys show that Zoomers and Millennials now prefer crypto and stocks to real estate. Only 13% of Zoomers have real estate holdings, while the rest are putting their capital to work in Bitcoin, ETFs, and digital assets.

Tangible Hassle vs. Digital Simplicity

Bitcoin mining requires “less expertise” than buying and managing a property. There are no agents, escrow, or property inspections, no leaks, roof repairs, or angry tenants, and no property taxes or insurance premiums.

Bitcoin mining offers full liquidity: miners can be spun up or sold faster than property (sometimes in a day), and there are daily payments, often in BTC, a scarce, non-inflationary money that appreciates over time.

Real estate is slow, illiquid, and comes bundled with ongoing headaches, and its returns diminish compared to Bitcoin mining in the current era.

Of course, not all investors are brave enough to stomach Bitcoin’s volatility. For as much as the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin may be NGU, short and mid-term headwinds, price corrections, and drawdowns are not everyone’s cup of tea.

Bitcoin mining, when managed well, can deliver double or triple the yield of a rental property, but you can’t live in your ASIC in times of crisis, and as Simply Mining emphasizes:

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/27/why-buy-real-estate-bitcoin-mining-delivers-70-better-returns/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005615+7.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447+2.49%
Vice
VICE$0.01302-3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App