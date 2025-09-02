Why Cardano (ADA) Wasn’t Included in the US Data Schedule! Charles Hoskinson Explains, Points to This Altcoin as the Reason!

The US government took significant steps last week to distribute macroeconomic data via blockchains.

At this point, the US Department of Commerce announced that macroeconomic data will be transferred to several blockchain networks via oracle providers Chainlink and Pyth. The Department stated that the data will be distributed via Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX), Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (POL), and Optimism (OP).

While the US government’s move to share official economic data on public blockchains has been making waves, the absence of Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, from this program has drawn attention.

Cardono founder Charles Hoskinson addressed this issue at the last AMA session and explained why.

At this point, referring to the program’s oracle provider, Chainlink (LINK), Hoskinson claimed that ADA was not included in the program because of Chainlink.

Hoskinson stated that the problem occurred with Chainlink, the oracle provider that handled the integration process, and that Chainlink submitted an “absurdly high” offer for Cardano’s participation in the project.

For this reason, the Cardano network was excluded from the program, Hoskinson stated.

Referring to Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, Hoskinson said:

This situation has also caught the attention of the community, with some community members saying that despite Cardano maintaining a zero-downtime record for five years, the network still lags behind its competitors in terms of utility and adoption.

Hoskinson also recently outlined Cardano’s potential partnership targets. He also pointed to partnerships with Aave and the USD1 stablecoin, as well as Chainlink.

Stating that USD1, a dollar-indexed stablecoin, is already working on Ethereum, BNB and Tron, Hoskinson said that negotiations are ongoing to bring USD1 to Cardano soon.

*This is not investment advice.

