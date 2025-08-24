Why Cardano Price Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To Ethereum And Remittix. Analysts Say $RTX Could 50x Within Months

The top altcoins have had a tumultuous year so far, and it looks like it will get even worse for certain projects. Cardano, for instance, is doing pretty poorly, especially when you compare it with Ethereum’s successes so far.

The Cardano price is no indication of the development on and off the blockchain in the past two months. So, its investors are heading off to analyst-backed Remittix for the big returns.

Word on the street says that Remittix could go 50x in only a few months of launch.

Cardano Price: ADA In The Green, But Only Just

The ADA token ended the week on a high, as the Cardano price went back into the greens after a midweek dip. Cardano rose to $0.93 on Friday evening, although traders might not be taking that seriously.

Still, it remains that the Cardano price is underperforming its recent developments. While ADA has never been one to surge massively, the cash injection from the community and talk of Cardano ETFs should have caused some stability above the dollar mark.

About a week ago, the Cardano price had just breached the $0.98 mark and the token was tipped to hold above $1. But none that has happened, and Cardano bulls are losing in the bearish struggle.

Meanwhile, traders and holders are going with the popular analysis that places Remittix as the token to buy this year. The PayFi project is about to change the face of crypto tokens, and the potential for a spike is undeniable.

Some even place the potential at about 50x in the first few months of launch.

What Do Users Get From Remittix?

The Remittix project is concerned primarily with supplying utility to crypto withdrawals. Traders will soon be able to transfer their crypto assets directly into fiat bank accounts. There won’t be any need for intermediaries or exchanges; it will all happen on the Remittix platform.

Why Remittix? The transactions will happen at reduced gas fees, despite being on the Ethereum blockchain. They will also come with Ethereum’s security, as the blockchain provides a secure portal for Remittix to operate.

Remittix also cloaks its transactions, ensuring that the recipient bank doesn’t know that the transaction originated on a crypto blockchain. There are no bank charges involved too; what you send is what gets deposited on the bank’s end.

As for tradable currencies, Remittix already supports 30 fiat currencies and over 40 cryptos. And the platform will only expand from here, so users are rarely stranded when they withdraw.

The crypto-fiat bridge on the Remittix Web3 wallet is in the beta testing phase, and launch is set for late Q4. That’s one reason there’s so much traction on Remittix.

The other reason is the presale.

Remittix Presale News: RTX Prices Are Surging!

Every other week, the RTX presale crosses yet another milestone. This week, the presale made it over $21 million, and now, each RTX sells for $0.0969.

Get your RTX coins on time and get set for launch too!

