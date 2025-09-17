Why Carrie Ann Inaba Is Missing From The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere

2025/09/17 08:42
DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA

Disney

Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, Sept. 16, but one familiar face will be missing from the star-studded premiere as ABC’s dance competition makes its highly-anticipated comeback this fall.

Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba will be absent from the judging panel, leaving Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli without their fellow judge. A few hours before the show, Inaba posted on Instagram informing fans that she would not be present during tonight’s broadcast due to an undisclosed illness.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather,” she began. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”

Carrie Ann Inaba statement from Instagram.

Instagram/@carrieanninaba

Although Inaba can’t attend the first show of the season, she wished the Season 34 cast “the best of luck” as they take to the ballroom for the first time. This season’s cast includes Alix Earle, Corey Feldman, Whitney Leavitt, Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron and more.

“In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck,” she continued in the post. “I’ll be cheering you from home,” she wrote with a heart. “Have a great show everyone!”

Members of the DWTS family quickly flooded Inaba’s post with messages of support and well-wishes.

“Get better soon sis ❤️‍🩹” co-host Julianne Hough commented. Her brother and Inaba’s co-judge Derek Hough shared two red heart emojis.

“Hope you feel better Carrie Ann! ❤️❤️” added pro dancer Britt Stewart. Fellow pro Jenna Johnson also wrote, “Feel better Carrie Ann!!!”

Pro Pasha Pashkov commented, “Feel better!!!!!!” while his costar Emma Slater said, “Oh my love, get better soon. Sending love.”

ForbesWho’s In The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast? Meet The Stars And ProsBy Monica Mercuri

Who Is Replacing Carrie Ann Inaba Tonight?

DANCING WITH THE STARS -“Semi-Finals” (3309) – In the season’s penultimate episode, each of the five couples will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances as they fight for a spot in the finale. TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI

Disney

Following the announcement of Inaba’s absence, People reported that no replacement will be brought in for the premiere episode. This means Hough and Tonioli will be the only judges scoring and providing feedback to contestants tonight.

Where Is Pro Dancer Sasha Farber?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Halloween Nightmares – 3307” The remaining seven couples get into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines for a night of fright and fun when “Halloween Nightmares” premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER

Disney

Inaba isn’t the only DWTS regular missing from her usual spot. Former pro Sasha Farber, who partnered with The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran last season, was not selected as a pro dancer for Season 34. Instead, DWTS brought on newcomer Jan Ravnik, a dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Although Farber won’t be dancing with a celebrity this season, the 41-year-old will still be involved in the show in some capacity. ABC confirmed on Monday, Sept. 15 that Farber will host a livestream to give fans a behind-the-scenes look during the DWTS premiere.

“Ready for more behind the scenes?” the caption for the DWTS Instagram post read. “We’re going LIVE on TikTok with @sashafarber1 TOMORROW to celebrate the #DWTS Premiere!”

Farber expressed excitement for his involvement, writing: “Can’t wait to showwwwww you guys around the ballroom and take you backstage !!!!!!!!!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on ABC.com and Hulu.

ForbesHere Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri

