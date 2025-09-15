Why Chainlink can hit $102 sooner than you realize: Key reasons

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 05:00
BULLS
BULLS$851.62+1.20%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003602+24.16%
Why Chainlink can hit $102 sooner than you realise: Assessing...$23.4 is the support bulls need to defend to keep Chainlink's upward momentum alive.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

The post A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications (DApps). IOST tries to address some of the scalability and performance challenges faced by existing blockchain networks by introducing innovative consensus mechanisms and technologies.  Proof of Believability It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Believability” (PoB), which aims to improve network scalability while maintaining security and decentralization. PoB enables faster transaction confirmation times and higher throughput compared to some traditional blockchain networks, making IOST suitable for high-frequency transactions. Moreover, IOST implements sharding, a technique that divides the network into smaller shards to process transactions in parallel, further enhancing scalability. Gas-free transactions IOST introduces a concept called “Gas-Free Services,” allowing DApp users to interact with DApps without paying transaction fees. Developers can choose to subsidize user transactions. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions, enabling users to have control over their personal data and digital identities. IOST is the native utility token of the IOST platform. It is used for transactions, staking, voting, and participating in the platform’s ecosystem. IOST token holders can participate in network governance and consensus by staking tokens and voting for validators. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iost-internet-of-services-token/
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01098+0.73%
IOSToken
IOST$0.003372-3.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01439-5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:01
Share
Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

The post Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management. Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion. Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy. For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends. Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09533-0.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-2.56%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140494-5.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:04
Share
Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

The post Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 11: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after scoring a three-point shot during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Target Center on September 11, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier and the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx dominated Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, cruising to a 101–72 victory over the league’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries started strong, outpacing Minnesota 28–21 in the first quarter. However, the Lynx quickly regained control, fueled by league MVP candidate Collier, who shot 63% from the field and finished with 20 points and six rebounds to secure the commanding win. Game 2 represents a critical opportunity for the Valkyries, as the first round of the WNBA Playoffs is a best-of-three series. The challenge is significant, with Minnesota holding a perfect 5–0 record against the Valkyries this season. The Valkyries will host the Lynx at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST, with the game airing live on ESPN. The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2025 regular season with a league-best 30–10 record, entering the WNBA Playoffs as clear championship contenders. Their drive is fueled by last year’s Finals run, where they pushed the New York Liberty to a decisive Game 5 before falling 67–62 in overtime. Minnesota’s Edge In The 2025 WNBA Playoffs MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Lynx players celebrate their teams win against the Golden State Valkyries after game one of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September…
MemeCore
M$2.49576+4.03%
SIX
SIX$0.02185+0.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0253-10.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:36
Share

Trending News

More

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England

2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals