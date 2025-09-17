Why Companies Are Building Bitcoin Savings (Treasuries) for the Long Term

From Tesla to MicroStrategy: Why companies are saving in Bitcoin — and what it means for you ABC's of Crypto · Just now 6 min readJust now -- Share

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Image generated from Grok

Would you be surprised if I told you that some billion-dollar companies are using their cash savings to buy Bitcoin? Whilst others are borrowing just so they can buy more of it?

Sounds surreal, doesn’t it? Especially considering Bitcoin is used by criminals!

This isn’t about day traders or crypto bros anymore.

We’re talking about publicly traded companies — the kind with shareholders, board meetings, and quarterly earnings calls — deciding to park billions of dollars in Bitcoin for years, maybe decades.

But why?

And what does this mean for the average person trying to understand money in the modern world?

Let’s break it down 👇

What Does It Mean for a Company to ‘Save’ Bitcoin?