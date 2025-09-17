Why Companies Are Building Bitcoin Savings (Treasuries) for the Long Term

From Tesla to MicroStrategy: Why companies are saving in Bitcoin — and what it means for you
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Image generated from Grok
Would you be surprised if I told you that some billion-dollar companies are using their cash savings to buy Bitcoin? Whilst others are borrowing just so they can buy more of it?
Sounds surreal, doesn’t it? Especially considering Bitcoin is used by criminals!
This isn’t about day traders or crypto bros anymore.
We’re talking about publicly traded companies — the kind with shareholders, board meetings, and quarterly earnings calls — deciding to park billions of dollars in Bitcoin for years, maybe decades.
But why?
And what does this mean for the average person trying to understand money in the modern world?
Let’s break it down 👇
What Does It Mean for a Company to ‘Save’ Bitcoin?
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.