The Intersection of Reality and Regulation in Crypto There’s a sense of familiarity in today’s crypto landscape. Terms like real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds, and onchain treasuries have been circulating for years. Back in 2022, projections by consulting firm BCG suggested the total value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, the [...]The Intersection of Reality and Regulation in Crypto There’s a sense of familiarity in today’s crypto landscape. Terms like real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds, and onchain treasuries have been circulating for years. Back in 2022, projections by consulting firm BCG suggested the total value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, the [...]

Why Crypto Can’t Wait for Perfect Regulation to Thrive

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 08:41
Threshold
T$0.01617-2.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.06155-1.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.007999-2.33%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003259-13.55%
Why Crypto Can't Wait For Perfect Regulation To Thrive

The Intersection of Reality and Regulation in Crypto

There’s a sense of familiarity in today’s crypto landscape. Terms like real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds, and onchain treasuries have been circulating for years. Back in 2022, projections by consulting firm BCG suggested the total value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, the current market cap hovers around $50 billion in 2025, reflecting a significant gap between hype and adoption.

However, this time feels different. Major financial players, such as BlackRock, are launching tokenized money market funds, and Circle’s USDC is emerging as the onchain settlement layer for U.S. Treasury bonds. The industry’s narrative is aligning more closely with real-world applications—business operations, cash flows, and compliance—marking a crucial shift towards mainstream acceptance.

Despite this momentum, one obstacle remains a persistent drag: the pursuit of perfect regulation. The crypto industry often advocates for comprehensive, global frameworks, but the reality is far more complex. International financial regulations are often inconsistent—Basel III standards in Europe differ markedly from U.S. banking rules. Such fragmentation creates uncertainty, discouraging institutional participation and delaying progress across markets.


Examples across jurisdictions illustrate this reality. In the U.S., tokenized equities are classified as securities, while Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation offers an overarching blueprint, yet its scope remains limited—particularly in areas like decentralized finance (DeFi). Singapore facilitates tokenized bonds for institutional investors but restricts retail participation. These nuanced regulatory approaches highlight that evolution, rather than perfection, is key.

The Costs of Inaction

Institutional hesitation isn’t rooted in distrust of blockchain technology but in fears of legal and compliance repercussions. Overhauling existing systems is costly and risky, especially when regulators’ guidance is ambiguous. Many firms grapple with the high costs of legal due diligence and legal risk management, which hampers cross-border liquidity and investment flows.

Without clear, pragmatic regulation, the operational costs and risks skyrocket. This systemic issue hampers the adoption of crypto assets and blockchain innovations, underscoring the urgent need for clearer guidelines that balance safeguards with practicality.

Clarity as a Catalyst for Growth

Complete global harmonization may be an unattainable goal in the short term, but the industry does not need perfect regulation to unlock massive potential. Traditional finance has operated amid fragmented regulatory landscapes for decades, with shadow banking—and its $60 trillion market—thriving despite imperfect oversight.

What’s critical is establishing a baseline of regulatory clarity—guidelines that enable firms to assess, manage risk, and deploy capital confidently. Iterative rule-making, even if imperfect, is preferable to stagnation.

Tokenization’s Promise and Practical Progress

The true value of tokenization lies in solving tangible problems: reducing settlement times, freeing up capital, and bridging jurisdictional barriers. When regulators provide a modicum of clarity, adoption accelerates—demonstrated by stablecoins and security tokens already gaining traction.

This isn’t about abandoning safeguards but recognizing that incremental progress is integral to the evolution of crypto markets. The next phase of finance depends on the willingness of regulators and institutions to embrace ongoing refinement rather than waiting for an impossible ideal.

From Vision to Reality

Today’s crypto industry is moving beyond speculation. Profit-generating businesses are processing real money onchain, signaling the importance of embracing practical regulation. Firms that act now within attainable legal frameworks will shape the future of digital assets and blockchain innovation, advancing a more inclusive, efficient financial system.

Progress is about momentum—not perfection. Waiting for perfect regulatory clarity risks leaving innovation on the sidelines, prolonging the transformation that digital assets promise.

Opinion by: Kevin de Patoul, co-founder and CEO of Keyrock.

This article was originally published as Why Crypto Can’t Wait for Perfect Regulation to Thrive on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Over $20 billion has already poured into crypto treasury firms in 2025. Has funding peaked — or is more to come?
Moonveil
MORE$0.08849-2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:47
Share
Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

The post Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential, noting, “My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum.” Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun’s appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…
MemeCore
M$2.40373-9.65%
Echo
ECHO$0.03814-6.51%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07869+6.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:41
Share
Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

The post Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he eulogized the late activist at a memorial Sunday, following speeches from Kirk’s wife Erika and many members of the Trump administration to tens of thousands of supporters. President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at his memorial service in Arizona. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump echoed earlier speakers, calling Kirk an “evangelist for American liberty” and a “martyr now for American freedom” as he spoke of Kirk’s childhood before detouring briefly to preview a forthcoming announcement on autism at the White House this week. Towards the end, of his remarks, Trump turned his attention to the left, who he has frequently blamed for after Kirk’s murder: “There is one part of the political community that believes they have the monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power thought and speech—well, that’s not happening anymore.” Trump said he was planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House, and called Kirk’s widow Erika back to the stage after finishing his speech. The speech concluded a five-hour-plus memorial service attended by tens of thousands of mourners who filled State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, wearing red, white, and blue clothing and singing along to Christian rock and hymns as the memorial service began Sunday afternoon. Among the more fiery speeches were Stephen Miller, who talked about fighting “enemies” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week said his department would deny visas to those celebrating Kirk’s death, according to CNN. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that Jesus Christ died at age 33 and “changed the trajectory of history,” and…
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.21-3.02%
SynFutures
F$0.017239+7.29%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003684+9.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust

EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized