Why Crypto Market Has Dropped Today? Crypto Liquidations, Bitcoin News Today, Jerome Powell Speech

2025/09/22 18:29
Why Crypto Market Has Dropped Today

September 22, 2025 10:13:56 UTC

Bitcoin Long Liquidation Surge Signals Market Reset Ahead of Q4

The biggest Bitcoin liquidation since March wiped out over 95% of long positions, underscoring an overheated market. Such flushes are crucial, as over-leveraged longs must be cleared to reset price dynamics. This dramatic move, concentrated in key price zones, highlights the power of leverage in fueling volatility. Traders now watch closely, as the market appears poised to set the stage for Bitcoin’s next major move in Q4, creating new opportunities.

September 22, 2025 10:13:56 UTC

Why Bitcoin Price is Down Today?

In just 20 minutes, over $1 billion in Bitcoin longs were liquidated following a sharp price drop, highlighting the risks of low liquidity during Sunday night trading. This sudden washout sent shockwaves through the crypto market, but history suggests a rebound is likely as the US market opens, with buyers stepping in to capitalize on the dip. Traders are reminded to stay cautious during these volatile, low-volume periods. Bitcoin dipped below $115K, triggering over $100 million in long liquidations in minutes. Most of the liquidations clustered between $113K–$114K, highlighting how leverage concentrates around key price levels. These zones often act like magnets, fueling volatility. Despite the sudden washout, long-term Bitcoin holders remain unfazed, viewing the drop as temporary noise in the bigger market picture. Traders are reminded to manage risk, as leverage can amplify swings dramatically.

