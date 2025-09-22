The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory. Why the Market is Falling? The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins. Regulatory Pivot \Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30. Derivatives Overhang Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling. Source: CoinGlass Altcoin Weakness Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an… The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory. Why the Market is Falling? The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins. Regulatory Pivot \Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30. Derivatives Overhang Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling. Source: CoinGlass Altcoin Weakness Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an…

Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 15:22
1
The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory.

Why the Market is Falling?

The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins.

Regulatory Pivot

\Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30.

Derivatives Overhang

Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling.

Source: CoinGlass

Altcoin Weakness

Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an airdrop-related unlock. The Altcoin Season Index fell 5.8%, signaling rotation into Bitcoin, which added 0.56% in dominance.

FAQs

Why is the crypto market down today?

The market is reacting to regulatory uncertainty, excessive leverage in derivatives, and weakness in major altcoins, especially ETH and DOGE.

Which crypto suffered the biggest liquidations?

Ethereum saw $210 million in futures liquidations after breaking key support, making it the hardest-hit asset.

Are any tokens performing well today?

Story IP is the standout gainer, rising over 12% while most of the market trades in the red.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/why-crypto-market-is-down-today-btc-rejection-at-117k-eth-hit-by-liquidations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
