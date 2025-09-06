Why DeFi Altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Investment Than Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 02:30
With decentralized finance (DeFi) defining the next phase of blockchain innovation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a top coin with its well-developed tokenomics, lending protocols, and on-chain utility. Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 of presale and the cost of a token has been set at $0.035. Phase 7 will increase price by 14.29 percent to $0.04. So far, the project has attracted more than $15.4 million and more than 16,040 investors. Investors are moving to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in a market that has been mostly influenced by hype-driven projects such as Pepe (PEPE) meme coin.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) Outlook: Sluggish Momentum With Meme-Coin Fatigue

PEPE is now trading at approximately $0.0000096, with a slight downward trend and is trading within close support levels. It is projected to perform moderately until the end of 2025, and the prices will remain in the range of $0.0000096-$0.0000108 in the near future. Though there is a chance of improvement, analysts reckon that it can rebound to $0.000011 or a little above, this seems more related to meme-sector sentiment and less to underlying catalysts. The point is that, even with cultural penetration, PEPE has a conservative and range-constrained outlook because investors are shifting their interest to new DeFi ventures such as Mutuum Finance.

Official Bug Bounty Program

In collaboration with CertiK, Mutuum Finance is giving a bounty of up to 50,000 dollars to white hackers who can identify loopholes in the code base of the project. The program addresses the four levels of severity including critical, major, minor and low and improves the security and protection of the user and investor.

Liquidity and interest Model Models

The liquidity equilibrium is attained through the dynamic interest rate model implemented through the use of the platform. Increment in sentiment when rates are low will raise borrowing and increment in supply when rates are low will raise repayments and deposits. To ensure a set cost of repayment, borrowers are also allowed to initiate the loan with fixed rates, which are usually high compared to the fluctuating rates and can be changed when there is a significant market change. Borrowings can only be made at the stable rates of very liquid assets.

Decentralized Lending is the Future Trend

Mutuum Finance is a non-custodial lending system which provides users with the ability to maintain complete ownership of their assets and earn passive income. Access to cash by borrowers and tailoring rates to ecosystems enhances the efficiency and sustainability of ecosystems within the system to ensure automatic acquisition of diversified assets.

Bending, Dual-Lending Structure

A hybrid between the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model is the dual-lending structure of the project. As P2C actively analyzes the market environment to pay interests, it is possible to borrow at an affordable rate and ensure investors receive interest payments using smart contracts. P2P provides direct lending and borrowing without a middleman and is highly decentralized, which is especially beneficial to risky assets like meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a more viable investment option than meme-based tokens such as Pepe (PEPE). Stage 6 valued at $0.035 currently, will increase by 14.29% to $0.04 in Phase 7 and the amount already raised is over $15.4M, with 16,040+ investors. Where PEPE is trading at an average price of about 0.0000096 per coin with little upside, Mutuum Finance provides actual DeFi functionality via a dual P2C/P2P lending framework, a $50k certiK bug bounty and a $100k giveaway to incentivize early adopters. The dynamic interest rate, lending protocol and overcollateralized system make its growth potential sustainable and not limited to the hype-driven trends. Now join stage 6 to take the cheaper price before the other stage.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

