Why Dogecoin Could Struggle to Hold Gains Even With ETF Excitement ⋆ ZyCrypto

Dogecoin’s price has bumped higher on fresh ETF filings, but several objective indicators — inflationary supply mechanics, concentrated whale flows, and fading celebrity influence — argue the meme coin may find it hard to sustain gains once headline demand fades. 

Recent filings and market activity indicate that short-term liquidity can boost DOGE; however, structural factors make longer-term holds more challenging.

When an ETF sees net inflows, authorized participants must source the underlying asset or use swaps, and that can lift spot prices, as it was visible after the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (SSK) launch in July 2025, which recorded meaningful early flows and coincided with SOL strength.

But the Solana example also shows that flows concentrate early and can decelerate; an ETF debut does not permanently change token economics.

Supply and tokenomics: inflation matters

Dogecoin’s protocol does not have a finite maximum supply; it uses a fixed annual issuance (about 5 billion DOGE per year), which keeps the token inflationary over time. 

That supply profile reduces scarcity as a structural brake on long-term upside versus capped coins. Current total supply sits in the order of ~150 billion DOGE (circulating supply per market data). These are protocol facts and live market figures. 

On-chain monitoring and market commentary flagged sizable dealer/whale selling around recent rallies. Reports noted large transfers — for example, reported dumps of hundreds of millions of DOGE across short time windows — that coincided with muted price moves, suggesting sell pressure absorbed ETF-driven buys.

Heavy concentration of holdings makes DOGE prone to swift supply shocks when large wallets decide to take profits. 

Elon Musk’s public remarks have historically driven outsized short-term DOGE moves. In April 2025, he said he would scale back his external DOGE-branded government role (the “DOGE” Department of Government Efficiency) and cut his time allocation. 

Reduced high-profile promotion raises the baseline for meme-driven re-acceleration and narrows a once-reliable news channel for retail mania. 

Precedent: ETF launches can amplify, then normalize

The Solana staking ETF (SSK) demonstrates how launch hype can generate concentrated inflows (with dozens of millions in early AUM and a measurable price bump), but not an automatic, sustained shift in liquidity or volatility. 

Institutional adoption matters, but ETF flows for smaller tokens often begin with retail and trend followers; sustained institutional allocation is a separate, longer process.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/why-dogecoin-could-struggle-to-hold-gains-even-with-etf-excitement/

