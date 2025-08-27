Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 20:00
The meme coin arena is no longer what it used to be. In past cycles, Dogecoin dominated headlines, propelled by celebrity tweets and the culture of “fun” investing. But in 2025, the cracks are showing. While DOGE still holds a loyal following, its lack of utility, scalability and sustainable tokenomics held back its potential

Meanwhile, the likes of BONK and Layer Brett have continued to lay bare Dogecoin’s structural weaknesses. While BONK added to its ETP utility with letsBONK.Fun launch, Layer Brett introduced the first utility-driven Ethereum L2 meme coin platform—a move that has attracted over $1.5 million presale raise in record time.

Dogecoin’s Price Struggles Mount

Dogecoin price is currently locked in a bearish structure, repeatedly testing the $0.210 floor while failing to reclaim resistance zones between $0.235 and $0.250.

Dogecoin price analysis. Source: Traders Union

Technical analysis shows that DOGE price forms a descending triangle, with lower highs pressing against a flat support base. A daily close below $0.210 would confirm a breakdown toward $0.200, with further risk extending into the $0.188 range.

Beyond charts, the fundamental problem persists: Dogecoin’s inflationary design. With no supply cap, new tokens continuously dilute value. What was once embraced as “lighthearted” now looks increasingly uncompetitive compared to meme coins with deflationary or utility-driven frameworks. This makes DOGE vulnerable at a time when the market is rewarding innovation over nostalgia.

Bonk Coin Holds the Line Despite Pressure

On the Solana side, Bonk coin has become the ecosystem’s flagship meme coin. Despite launching as an ordinary meme coin, BONK attracted institutional interest with an ETP launch last year. Months ago, BONK added a meme coin launchpad, letsBONK.fun, to its utility pack, slingshotting it to an intermediate high of $0.00004.

BONK price analysis. Source: Invest.Fr

BONK coin has retraced sharply after peaking at $0.000040 in July, now fighting to hold support at $0.000020. Its internal structure remains fragile, with funding rates and open interest showing a risk-off attitude among traders. However, BONK’s appe lies in its ability to rally retail excitement from its DeFi utilities. Despite recent price weakness, BONK coin remains one of the top memecoin launchpads behind Pump.fun.

Layer Brett: The Utility-Driven Meme Play

Layer Brett addresses the two critical shortcomings of earlier meme assets: lack of scalability and lack of purpose. The difference is just clear! While DOGE relies on sentiment alone, LBRETT is engineered to sustain value through utility and on-chain engagement.

Lauer Brett’s layer-two architecture was the first distinctive feature that resonated with many meme enthusiasts. The platform’s scalable, zero-fee and lightning speed features support the growing meme culture. Another thing that stood Layer Brett out is its staking mechanism, offering an eye-catching 1,850% APY. This creates a tangible incentive to hold rather than speculate, reducing volatility that plagues inflationary models like Dogecoin.

Combined with growing community traction and a clear roadmap for ecosystem expansion, it’s easy to see why experts think LBRETT is the anchor for the next meme season. Its presale numbers tell the story. In just a few weeks, Layer Brett has raised nearly $1.5 million, demonstrating adoption and FOMO-driven demand. While Dogecoin price falters, early LBRETT investors are enjoying a 25% gain on their foresight, and analysts predict it can do 100x more.

Conclusion

The meme marker in 2025 reflects a clear divide. Dogecoin price is weighed down by its inflationary design, lack of innovation, and persistent technical resistance. However, newer utility-focused meme tokens are rising to the occasion. BONK has so much potential, but Layer Brett is currently stealing the spotlight.

The message is clear: meme coins that fail to evolve risk being sidelined. Layer Brett’s fusion of utility and meme culture is still turning heads. Its presale is selling for just $0.005.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever! Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

