Why Dogecoin Is Unlikely To Hit $1 As Investors Favour New Trending Memes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:01
RealLink
REAL$0.06091+2.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47+2.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+2.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001694+7.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016775-1.13%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004517-2.67%
WHY
WHY$0.000000028+6.10%
Crypto News

The Dogecoin price outlook of hitting that magical $1 mark is starting to feel like a distant mirage for many investors.

And as this reality sets in, a smart money migration is underway, with investors pivoting their focus toward new trending meme coins that offer more than just hype—they offer a real future.

A good example of such memecoin is Layer Brett, and with its presale heating up, let’s look at the potential impact it could make in the crypto market.

Dogecoin Price Outlook Dims Despite ETF Hype

Source: X/REX Shares

The Dogecoin price outlook flickered brighter after REX Shares filed for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, structured under the 1940 Act to speed up potential approval. This approach could see the $DOGE fund debut as soon as next week, bypassing the lengthy delays that have stalled other crypto applications.

Yet, the optimism may be overstated. While the ETF would give traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin, concerns about volatility, limited utility, and slowing adoption continue to overshadow the hype.

Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Even with a modest 4.2% gain over the past month, DOGE’s momentum remains weak compared to newer meme coins drawing stronger demand.

Rather than signaling a realistic path toward the long-touted $1 mark, the ETF filing risks becoming just another short-lived headline. With capital flowing into fresh meme tokens promising both utility and upside, Dogecoin faces the growing possibility of being left behind.

Layer Brett Emerges as Meme Coin With Real Utility

There has been a strong hunger for substance in the meme space lately, and that is why all eyes are turning to Layer Brett. As a full-blown Layer 2 crypto built for purpose on Ethereum, we no longer need to remember the slow, expensive nightmares of older chains. LBRETT is engineered from the ground up for blistering speed and penny-level transaction fees, making it the ultimate low gas fee crypto for the masses.

What truly separates Layer Brett from the pack is its powerful utility. The ecosystem is a playground for innovation, allowing developers to build advanced dApps, NFTs, and complex DeFi products directly on the network using robust smart contracts. This shows that $LBRETT is evolving from a meme token into an altcoin powerhouse, drawing builders who want a scalable, cost-effective base for Web3 projects.

But it’s not all serious business; the fun is absolutely baked in. The platform thrives on gamified staking, exciting NFT integrations, and vibrant social campaigns that keep the community active and rewarded. As for the staking rewards, Layer Brett gives early participants an APY so high it creates urgency, positioning it as a prime candidate for the next big crypto.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s much-hyped ETF filing may have sparked short-term excitement, but the numbers tell a different story. With only a 4.2% monthly gain and fading adoption beyond speculation, DOGE is struggling to live up to its $1 dream.

Investors are waking up to the fact that nostalgia alone can’t drive long-term growth. That’s why the spotlight is shifting fast to Layer Brett, a meme coin with Ethereum-grade security, lightning speed, and genuine scalability. At just $0.0055 today, analysts suggest $LBRETT could climb toward $0.018 by year’s end. Miss this presale, and you’ll likely regret watching it rocket without you.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-price-outlook-why-dogecoin-is-unlikely-to-hit-1-as-investors-favour-new-trending-memes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36843-2.45%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

The Bitcoin price has managed to stay above $110,000 over the weekend, and on-chain data shows that the premier cryptocurrency sits above three crucial support levels. Here are the critical levels to watch out for over the next few weeks. Where Are The Next Support Levels For BTC? On Saturday, September 6, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to the social media platform X to offer on-chain insights into the current layout of the Bitcoin price. This price evaluation, which revolves around the BTC UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric, shows the next support levels for Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean? The capacity for a price level to act as an on-chain support or resistance zone usually depends on the number of investors who have their cost basis at the given level. An investor’s cost basis refers to the actual price at which they purchased a cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, in this case). The relevant indicator here—UTXO Realized Price Distribution—tracks the amount of a particular cryptocurrency that was acquired at a specific price level. Typically, price levels below the current spot value with substantial buying activity are often considered as major support zones. Meanwhile, levels above the current price with significant investor cost bases usually act as major resistance areas. As shown in the chart above, $108,250, $104,250, and $97,050 are the next crucial support levels for the Bitcoin price. Data from Glassnode shows that nearly 432,000 coins were bought in the $108,250 zone, while roughly 401,000 coins were purchased around the $104,250 region. Meanwhile, 404,000 BTC were acquired around the $97,054 area. The rationale behind this is that investors with a cost basis around these price levels are likely to double down on their positions and purchase more coins. This increased buying activity will, hence, provide a cushion for the Bitcoin price to stay afloat and potentially bounce back. It’s worth mentioning that the next major resistance level for the Bitcoin price based on the URPD metric is around $116,963. Several investors (550,000 coins) around this level are likely to close their positions when the price returns to its cost basis, thereby putting downward pressure on the BTC price. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $110,628, reflecting no significant movement in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is up by more than 1% in the past seven days. Related Reading: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury: $450 Million Purchase Sends Total Holdings To New Highs Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
BTC$111,190.68+0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+2.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+7.65%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/08 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A whale borrowed 10 million USDC from Aave 4 hours ago and bought 4,170 ETH again

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks