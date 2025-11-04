ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
0G Labs’ hit new blockchain-based AI game Escape GPT is taking Web3 by storm, enticing legions of crypto enthusiasts to join the resistance against the growing influence of corporate AI.0G Labs’ hit new blockchain-based AI game Escape GPT is taking Web3 by storm, enticing legions of crypto enthusiasts to join the resistance against the growing influence of corporate AI.

Why Escape GPT Might Be Web3’s Most Important AI Game

By: Cryptodaily
2025/11/04 00:06
WHY
WHY$0.00000002282+0.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06439-0.50%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1182-0.87%
0G
0G$1.501-8.41%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.012+0.41%

0G Labs’ hit new blockchain-based AI game Escape GPT is taking Web3 by storm, enticing legions of crypto enthusiasts to join the resistance against the growing influence of corporate AI. 

Based on the concept of an “escape room”, the game tasks players with trying to outsmart powerful AI algorithms and solve a series of increasingly complex puzzles as they strive to secure the freedom of the Zero Gravity Resistance Network’s decentralized AI agents and save the world from evil AI forces. 

Escape GPT is set in a dystopian future where centralized AI has become all powerful, resulting in the world being led by a handful of evil corporations with very selfish interests and intentions. Due to their greed, they have effectively closed off the AI industry and stifled innovation, forcing everyone to use their proprietary AI systems. It’s a dark, despairing vision that sees humanity chained to AI systems that know everything about them and govern every facet of their lives. 

The decentralized agents of the Zero Gravity Resistance Network, known as ∅GRN, are the world’s sole remaining hope, yet most of them have been rounded up and locked inside the corporate overlord’s highly secure GPT Correctional Facility, known as the infamous PROMPT PRISON, from which nothing has escaped. The player’s mission is to break into this facility, hack into its network, shut down its security systems, free the ∅GRN agents from their digital gulag and finally unleash the potential of decentralized AI to help humans regain control of their destiny. 

Pushing Back Against Centralized AI

What’s really clever about Escape GPT is the way it merges the narrative around decentralized AI’s ideals with its real-world capabilities, leveraging the very concepts that set it apart from proprietary AI algorithms to revolt against it. 

The game is built on 0G’s blockchain network, known as the 0G Chain. It’s a modular blockchain built to host AI applications that tap into decentralized resources rather than centralized clouds. With 0G Chain, compute resources are provided by a network of community-owned “Alignment Nodes”, or distributed servers that process and verify the outputs of AI models. 

The beauty of this concept is that anyone can acquire an Alignment Node to participate in the network. In return for their investment, they’ll earn a share of the 0G tokens set aside for rewards, as well as the fees that models pay to process each transaction. In this way, it’s an incentivized network that pays users for contributing their resources to it. 

0G Labs also coordinates storage and data availability across a decentralized network, while optimizing its performance specifically for AI workloads, ensuring the rapid transaction processing and efficient data retrieval required by high performance applications. The network also ensures verifiably neutral AI training and execution, while fostering a decentralized data ecosystem where anyone can provide copyright-free data for developers to train their models on. It means developers can access a lower cost network and scale their AI projects in a more sustainable way, while others who want to contribute computing or storage resources or data can earn compensation for doing so. This is the infrastructure that powers Escape GPT. As one of the Web3 industry’s first decentralized AI games, it’s an exciting, playable narrative that simultaneously showcases and enhances the 0G ecosystem by incentivizing players to help train its underlying AI algorithm. 

As they play the game and tackle a series of increasingly taxing “escape room”-style puzzles, users earn 0G tokens as rewards for their endeavors. Meanwhile, Escape GPT’s underlying large language model learns from the cumulative experiences of every player. This allows it to respond by generating progressively more difficult challenges, remembering how people solved earlier puzzles so as to eliminate easy solutions. 

Web3 Gaming. Real-World Impact

It’s a refreshing concept that’s quite different from previous Web3 games. While Escape GPT incorporates elements associated with earlier titles like Axie Infinity, such as tokenized rewards, it’s the first game built on a dedicated AI network with evolving large language models at its core. Because the game engine is powered by AI, the gameplay adapts in real-time and evolves based on the increasing number of user inputs, to create highly personalized scenarios and unique outcomes with each interaction. 

As more players join and play the game, Escape GPT becomes more challenging to play over time. But the rewards also increase as the game’s user base expands, incentivizing players to keep on trying to solve its puzzles and ensuring the AI gets smarter and smarter over time.

Just as enticing is Escape GPT’s unique cultural appeal. It encourages players to push back against the growing influence of proprietary AI models in our lives and fight for the ideals of decentralized AI – with their efforts helping to prevent the game’s dystopian future from becoming a reality. 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007725-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17517-2.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15087+9.36%
MemeCore
M$2.43657+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01288-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,941.47
$105,941.47$105,941.47

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,562.86
$3,562.86$3,562.86

+1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5467
$2.5467$2.5467

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.28
$167.28$167.28

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18045
$0.18045$0.18045

+0.68%