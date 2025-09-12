Why Ethereum’s Core Developers Earn Half of What They Deserve

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 03:01
But behind the scenes, the programmers who keep the chain alive are working for salaries that look more like mid-level tech jobs than elite engineering roles.

Talent Worth Double on the Open Market

The Protocol Guild, a collective of Ethereum’s core developers, recently conducted a compensation survey that exposed the scale of the gap. On average, contributors earn around $158,000 annually, while competitors in traditional firms and private crypto companies are paying closer to $360,000. Most rivals also offer equity or token incentives, something nearly absent for Ethereum’s maintainers.

Why They Haven’t Walked Away

Even with nearly 40% of developers approached by other firms in the past year, many stay. The choice isn’t driven by money, but by belief. As developer Phil Ngo put it, his peers are turning down lucrative offers because they see themselves building an open financial system that cannot be captured by banks or corporate cartels.

It’s a level of commitment rarely seen in Silicon Valley, where stock options often dictate loyalty. For Ethereum’s builders, ideology is the glue holding the network together.

The Cost of Selflessness

That dedication comes with a risk. Ethereum’s ambitious roadmap — scaling upgrades, security hardening, and new cryptographic research — depends on retaining top talent. If compensation remains this far below market, the blockchain’s progress could slow, leaving room for rivals to catch up.

Industry voices are starting to raise alarms. Legal analyst Gabriel Shapiro argued that the people securing a $400 billion network deserve to share in its upside, suggesting partial payment in locked ETH instead of relying on sporadic donations.

A Fragile Neutrality

For Ethereum, this isn’t just about fairness. The network’s strength lies in its “credible neutrality” — the idea that no single group can bend it to their will. If developers exit for better opportunities, the balance could tilt, making the project more vulnerable to capture or stagnation.

The Paradox of Success

Ethereum’s success has created a paradox: a financial behemoth sustained by underpaid engineers who choose conviction over cash. How long that balance can last is an open question — and perhaps the most pressing governance issue facing the blockchain today.

