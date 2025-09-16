Why Gold’s Historic Rally Could Signal Bitcoin’s Next Major Breakout

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Golden Signal That Crypto Investors Are Missing 📈

Gold’s Historic Rally Could Signal Bitcoin’s Next Major Breakout

I’ve been watching something fascinating unfold in the markets. Gold just smashed through $3,673 per ounce this week. That’s a fresh all-time high for the precious metal.

But here’s what caught my attention. Gold is up 78% since early 2024. For the world’s largest asset by market cap, this move is absolutely massive.

Why should Bitcoin investors care? Because history shows us something interesting. Gold often moves first, then Bitcoin follows with explosive gains.

Why Gold Is Breaking Records Right Now

I see two main drivers behind gold’s incredible run. First is global economic instability. Second is how central banks are responding to this chaos.