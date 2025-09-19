This article explores the implementation of gradient descent algorithms for minimizing global loss functions in neural networks, particularly in problems governed by Rankine-Hugoniot conditions. While gradient descent reliably converges, scalability issues arise when handling large domains with many coupled networks. To address this, a domain decomposition method (DDM) is introduced, enabling parallel optimization of local loss functions. The result is faster convergence, improved scalability, and a more efficient framework for training complex AI models.This article explores the implementation of gradient descent algorithms for minimizing global loss functions in neural networks, particularly in problems governed by Rankine-Hugoniot conditions. While gradient descent reliably converges, scalability issues arise when handling large domains with many coupled networks. To address this, a domain decomposition method (DDM) is introduced, enabling parallel optimization of local loss functions. The result is faster convergence, improved scalability, and a more efficient framework for training complex AI models.

Why Gradient Descent Converges (and Sometimes Doesn’t) in Neural Networks

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/19 18:38
Threshold
T$0.01682-0.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855-3.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-2.84%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

1.1. Introductory remarks

1.2. Basics of neural networks

1.3. About the entropy of direct PINN methods

1.4. Organization of the paper

  1. Non-diffusive neural network solver for one dimensional scalar HCLs

    2.1. One shock wave

    2.2. Arbitrary number of shock waves

    2.3. Shock wave generation

    2.4. Shock wave interaction

    2.5. Non-diffusive neural network solver for one dimensional systems of CLs

    2.6. Efficient initial wave decomposition

  2. Gradient descent algorithm and efficient implementation

    3.1. Classical gradient descent algorithm for HCLs

    3.2. Gradient descent and domain decomposition methods

  3. Numerics

    4.1. Practical implementations

    4.2. Basic tests and convergence for 1 and 2 shock wave problems

    4.3. Shock wave generation

    4.4. Shock-Shock interaction

    4.5. Entropy solution

    4.6. Domain decomposition

    4.7. Nonlinear systems

  4. Conclusion and References

3. Gradient descent algorithm and efficient implementation

In this section we discuss the implementation of gradient descent algorithms for solving the minimization problems (11), (20) and (35). We note that these problems involve a global loss functional measuring the residue of HCL in the whole domain, as well Rankine-Hugoniot conditions, which results in training of a number of neural networks. In all the tests we have done, the gradient descent method converges and provides accurate results. We note also, that in problems with a large number of DLs, the global loss functional couples a large number of networks and the gradient descent algorithm may converge slowly. For these problems we present a domain decomposition method (DDM).

3.1. Classical gradient descent algorithm for HCLs

All the problems (11), (20) and (35) being similar, we will demonstrate in details the algorithm for the problem (20). We assume that the solution is initially constituted by i) D ∈ {1, 2, . . . , } entropic shock waves emanating from x1, . . . , xD, ii) an arbitrary number of rarefaction waves, and that iii) there is no shock generation for t ∈ [0, T].

\

\

3.2. Gradient descent and domain decomposition methods

Rather than minimizing the global loss function (21) (or (12), (36)), we here propose to decouple the optimization of the neural networks, and make it scalable. The approach is closely connected to domain decomposition methods (DDMs) Schwarz Waveform Relaxation (SWR) methods [21, 22, 23]. The resulting algorithm allows for embarrassingly parallel computation of minimization of local loss functions.

\ \

\ \ \

\ \ \

\ \ In conclusion, the DDM becomes relevant thanks to its scalability and for kDDMkLocal < kGlobal, which is expected for D large.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Emmanuel LORIN, School of Mathematics and Statistics, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, K1S 5B6 and Centre de Recherches Mathematiques, Universit´e de Montr´eal, Montreal, Canada, H3T 1J4 ([email protected]);

(2) Arian NOVRUZI, a Corresponding Author from Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON K1N 6N5, Canada ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury