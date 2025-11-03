Why I Believe Bear Markets Are Canceled: The AI War Nobody’s Talking About

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Why I Believe Bear Markets Are Canceled
The New War That’s Reshaping Everything
I’ve been watching the markets closely lately. Something big is happening right now. We’re in the middle of a war. But this isn’t fought with traditional weapons.
This war uses algorithms and AI models. It’s being fought with quantum processors. The winner will literally control our future.
The United States and China are racing. They’re pouring billions into next-generation computing. And I believe this changes everything.
Why Bear Markets Might Be Over
Here’s what I’ve learned recently. Corporate spending might slow down sometimes. But the government will always step in. This isn’t about profits anymore, folks.
It’s about survival.
