Why Infinity Train Deserves A Second Life And A New Platform

On April 15th, 2021, Infinity Train, one of Cartoon Network’s most innovative series, was canceled after airing four seasons on HBO Max, now MAX. Recently, fans have discussed the potential for renewal after the series creator mentioned pitching it to different platforms.

Infinity Train Explained

Several Children stand together on the Infinity Train, having completed a task to advance to the next cart Photograph by Photo credit is Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios, Inc.

Infinity Train, an anthology series set on a train with seemingly infinite carts, follows different characters who are forced to explore the various carts of the train, each containing its own fantastical environment with challenges and lessons for the characters to work through. Through each cart, the cast can learn lessons about themselves, unpack deep-seated traumas, and grow into better versions of themselves, which is the only way for them to leave that train and return home. Across four seasons, fans were subjected to heartwarming and tear-jerking scenes from the perspectives of multiple characters, allowing for a fresh approach to each season, with previous characters occasionally appearing to connect the overarching story.

Why was Infinity Train Cancelled?

The show didn’t lack dedicated fans; it had them. It didn’t lack compelling characters; it had those, too. Owen Dennis, a former writer for Regular Show and the creator of Infinity Train, has stated in interviews that the show was initially intended to run for 8 seasons, with the potential for a film if the series proved successful. Still, shortly after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Infinity Train was sidelined, as management’s push for their content to target specific audiences led them to believe the show had no entry point for children, despite its adult appeal through mature themes and storytelling aimed at kids. Since it’s cancellation, there is no possible way to stream or buy Infinity Train, as it was removed from Max and digital stores.

Recently, Dennis confirmed that he is still trying to revive the show by pitching the remaining seasons to different distributors. When the news broke, fans took to social media to voice their hopes that it would indeed be revived, with some citing how they wanted the success of other series’ revivals to extend to Infinity Train.

Cancelled Shows that got a second life

American animator, director, writer and producer Genndy Tartakosky in his studio with a lifesize image of his character, Samurai Jack. (Photo by Evan Hurd/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) Sygma via Getty Images

Infinity Train isn’t the first Cartoon Network original series to be canceled, and if it’s picked up, it wouldn’t be the first one to be revived. Samurai Jack, created by Genndy Tartakovsky, originally aired in 2001 but was canceled after its fourth season in 2004, which might sound familiar. Still, thirteen years later in 2017, Tartakovsky was able to revive the series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, and fans finally got to see a conclusion to a series many of them loved as children. The reception for the fifth and final season was overwhelmingly positive, as the show had grown up with its audience, exploring darker and more mature themes, as well as violence that Adult Swim allowed with the show’s new TV-14-V rating compared to its original TV-Y7-FV rating. In addition, the fans’ reception to the show even led to a video game spin-off, which wouldn’t have been possible if the show had remained canceled.

Like Samurai Jack, Tuca & Bertie was also picked up by Adult Swim. Created by the production designer and producer of Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie debuted with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. This Netflix show developed a loyal fanbase that rallied behind it when it was canceled. Fan campaigns to revive the show were enacted almost instantaneously, and for 2 years, they continued to push for its return, with a petition reaching over 30,000 signatures on Change.org. While the show was cancelled after the network’s restructuring, the show’s creative vision, despite the wait, was maintained, and the fans were pleased, despite its two-season run on Adult Swim.

Official key art for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which was revived for a final season on Disney+ in 2020. © Lucasfilm / Courtesy of Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was canceled after six seasons, with the first five airing on Cartoon Network and the sixth on Netflix. Fans knew there was one more season that never went into production. They campaigned for years, with #SaveTheCloneWars trending regularly on Twitter, now X. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, it’s no surprise that, with so much demand, the show’s loyal following, and the massive Star Wars brand power, the final season premiered on Disney+ in February 2020, shortly after the streaming platform’s release in November 2019. To the delight of both old and new fans, including myself, the show proved a success, receiving some of the highest ratings in its history and sparking renewed interest in Star Wars among many who had only watched it as kids. Like Infinity Train, the creators of Clone Wars, such as Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer, Dave Filoni, confirmed that the series still had more stories to tell despite its cancellation. When given the chance to find new life, these stories offer a nearly guaranteed level of profitability thanks to a loyal audience and compelling themes.

Hope for the Future

Like the other shows discussed, Infinity Train’s cancellation highlights the disconnect between corporate interests, content strategy, and what truly interests audiences. When a show can combine compelling storytelling with uniquely creative concepts like Infinity Train has, it’s no surprise that Owen Dennis still desires to bring this unfinished tale to completion. Sometimes, all a franchise needs to be successful is to be given a second chance and placed on a platform with management and an audience that believes in it. Infinity Train already has the story and the concept ready; all it needs now is a chance.