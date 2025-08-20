Why is Crypto Down Today? Let’s Dive In

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 15:44
Capverse
CAP$0.06517+0.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002618-10.06%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin dropped 3.2% to below $114,000 and Ether fell 5.3% to under $4,200 ahead of Fed policy events
  • Crypto market cap declined by $107 billion to $3.77 trillion in 24 hours
  • Fed will release July FOMC minutes on August 20 and Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on August 22
  • Eight factors including tariff costs and sticky inflation suggest Fed may delay rate cuts
  • Crypto-related stocks suffered bigger losses than general equities, with MARA down 5.7% and COIN down 5.8%

Cryptocurrency markets faced steep losses Tuesday as investors prepared for two key Federal Reserve events that could shape monetary policy direction. Bitcoin dropped 3.2% in 24 hours to slip below $114,000, while Ethereum fell 5.3% to under $4,200.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

The broader crypto market capitalization declined by $107 billion, settling at $3.77 trillion. This widespread selling affected most digital assets, with XRP tumbling 6.2% and Cardano’s ADA sliding 8% during the same period.

Crypto-related stocks experienced even steeper declines than the underlying digital assets. Mining company MARA closed down 5.7%, exchange operator Coinbase fell 5.8%, and MicroStrategy dropped 7.4% in Tuesday’s trading session.

Source: Google Finance

Traditional equity markets showed more resilience by comparison. The Dow Jones ended flat, the S&P 500 fell 0.59%, and the Nasdaq declined about 1.5%. This performance gap highlights how digital assets remain more sensitive to interest rate expectations than conventional stocks.

Fed Events Drive Market Anxiety

Two Federal Reserve events this week have traders on edge. The Fed will release minutes from its July 29-30 FOMC meeting on August 20 at 2 p.m. ET, providing insight into policymakers’ discussions about inflation and economic conditions.

Source: Forex Factory

Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, will deliver his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Central bankers gather for this annual event from August 21-23, making it a closely watched policy forum.

These events could determine market expectations for the September Federal Reserve meeting. Traders are particularly focused on whether the central bank will cut interest rates next month or maintain current levels.

Multiple economic factors suggest the Fed may take a cautious approach to rate cuts. Companies have absorbed tariff costs to protect market share, but analysts warn they cannot continue this practice indefinitely.

Inflation Pressures Complicate Rate Cut Timing

Inflation data remains elevated despite some recent cooling. The producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, has exceeded forecasts, indicating persistent price pressures in the economy.

Corporate executives have signaled they will eventually need to pass tariff costs to consumers. This shift could accelerate consumer inflation in coming months, making a September rate cut appear premature to Fed officials.

Economic signals present a mixed picture that complicates Fed decision-making. Job growth has slowed while consumer demand remains strong, creating uncertainty about the economy’s direction.

Policy uncertainty around tariffs intersects with fiscal and trade policies in unpredictable ways. This complexity increases the risk of policy mistakes, potentially encouraging a more cautious Fed stance at Jackson Hole.

Historical precedent also influences Fed thinking. Tariff shocks during 2018-2019 produced delayed but meaningful inflation impacts, prompting central bank caution during that period.

The July FOMC minutes may reveal internal divisions among Fed officials. Hawks focus on inflation risks while doves emphasize employment concerns, creating potential for disagreement about policy direction.

Fresh economic data releases this week could influence Powell’s message. Thursday brings preliminary August data on manufacturing and services activity, which may show tariff-related cost pressures building.

For cryptocurrency markets, the stakes remain high. Higher interest rates for extended periods reduce the liquidity that typically fuels speculative rallies in digital assets.

Bitcoin currently trades at $113,461, having fallen below the $115,000 support level. The next critical support sits at $112,526, which has provided stability since early August.

The post Why is Crypto Down Today? Let’s Dive In appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.781-2.24%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+2.11%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.0514+0.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8871-4.15%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07517+0.62%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Share
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.781-2.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-3.98%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification